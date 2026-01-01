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Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee Sean Pertwee
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Pertwee

Sean Pertwee

Sean Pertwee

Date of Birth
4 June 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Gotham 7.8
Gotham (2014)
Equilibrium 7.7
Equilibrium (2002)
Agatha Christie's Marple 7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple (2004)

Filmography

The Hack 7.1
The Hack
Drama, 2025, Great Britain
NCIS: Tony & Ziva 6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action 2025, USA
The Night Caller 6.5
The Night Caller
Drama, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
Duchess 5.1
Duchess Duchess
Action 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Invitation 5.3
The Invitation The Invitation
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Pale Horse 5.9
The Pale Horse
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
Two Weeks to Live 6.6
Two Weeks to Live
Comedy, Adventure, 2020, Great Britain
The Reckoning 4.9
The Reckoning The Reckoning
History, Horror 2020, Great Britain
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