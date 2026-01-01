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About
Filmography
Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Date of Birth
4 June 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Gotham
(2014)
7.7
Equilibrium
(2002)
7.7
Agatha Christie's Marple
(2004)
Filmography
7.1
The Hack
Drama,
2025, Great Britain
6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action
2025, USA
6.5
The Night Caller
Drama, Thriller
2024, Great Britain
5.1
Duchess
Duchess
Action
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.3
The Invitation
The Invitation
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
The Pale Horse
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
6.6
Two Weeks to Live
Comedy, Adventure,
2020, Great Britain
4.9
The Reckoning
The Reckoning
History, Horror
2020, Great Britain
Show more
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