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Craig Conway
Craig Conway
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Conway
Craig Conway
Craig Conway
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.4
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
(2006)
7.2
The Descent
(2005)
6.9
The Tournament
(2008)
Filmography
5.6
South of Hope Street
South of Hope Street
Sci-Fi
2024, Switzerland
6.5
The Duke
The Duke
Biography, Comedy, Drama
2020, Great Britain
5.2
The Courier
The Courier
Action, Thriller, Drama
2019, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Mara
Mara
Horror
2017, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Broken
Broken
Thriller, Drama
2016, Great Britain
6.8
Doomsday
Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror
2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
The Tournament
The Tournament
Action
2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2006, Great Britain
Show more
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