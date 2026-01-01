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Neil Marshall
Neil Marshall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Marshall
Neil Marshall
Neil Marshall
Date of Birth
25 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.2
Westworld
(2016)
8.1
Hannibal
(2013)
Filmography
5.1
Duchess
Duchess
Action
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
The Lair
The Lair
Action, Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.9
The Reckoning
The Reckoning
History, Horror
2020, Great Britain
6.4
Hellboy
Hellboy
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western
2016, USA
5.8
Tales of Halloween
Tales of Halloween
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Neil Marshall’s private life
A Pagan Cult, an Oil Rig, and One Man Left Standing — Graham McTavish Leads New Survival Horror
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