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Neil Marshall
Neil Marshall Neil Marshall
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall

Neil Marshall

Date of Birth
25 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Westworld 8.2
Westworld (2016)
Hannibal 8.1
Hannibal (2013)

Filmography

Duchess 5.1
Duchess Duchess
Action 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Lair 4.8
The Lair The Lair
Action, Horror 2022, Great Britain
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The Reckoning 4.9
The Reckoning The Reckoning
History, Horror 2020, Great Britain
Hellboy 6.4
Hellboy Hellboy
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Lost in Space 6.9
Lost in Space
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Timeless 7.4
Timeless
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Westworld 8.2
Westworld
Drama, Sci-Fi, Western 2016, USA
Tales of Halloween 5.8
Tales of Halloween Tales of Halloween
Horror 2015, USA
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News about Neil Marshall’s private life
Graham McTavish in 'House of the Dragon' and 'Hobbit'
A Pagan Cult, an Oil Rig, and One Man Left Standing — Graham McTavish Leads New Survival Horror
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