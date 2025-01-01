Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry

Animated Films About Magic and Wizardry

Of course, there are no real wizards or magic in nature. But we still want to believe that miracles aren’t just possible—they truly happen. The question is, what counts as a miracle? People often behave in wonderfully magical ways! And sometimes... like the most hapless, wicked sorcerers.

Five Best Animated Films About Magic and Enchantment to Watch with Children

Children need to believe in fairy tales—at least until a certain age. Without them, imagination won’t blossom and empathy won’t develop. This doesn’t mean they’ll be waiting for a Hogwarts letter until university. It simply means they’ll grow up to be creative, kind, and curious individuals.

“Onward”, 2020

 

This is no ordinary land—it's inhabited by all kinds of mythical creatures. But here, elves aren’t graceful, and unicorns scavenge from bins. Elf brothers Barley and Ian miss their late father. On Ian’s birthday, their mum presents a wizard’s staff left by their dad. It works mysteriously—the boys get a chance to see their father again, but only for a short time...

Disney made an unprecedented move, releasing the film for digital download just two weeks after its premiere—otherwise, audiences would have missed it due to the pandemic.

“Song of the Sea”, 2014

 

On an Irish island, a fisherman named Conor lives with a selkie—a sea spirit. They have two children. Ben is a normal boy like his father. But his sister is born at sea and their mother vanishes, leaving the newborn on the shore. Ben resents his sister—he’s jealous that their dad spoils her. On her sixth birthday, Saoirse sneaks into the attic, finds a white robe, puts it on, and walks toward the sea…

In one scene, the children walk past the famous Molly Malone statue—confirming they're in Dublin.

“Beauty and the Beast”, 1991

 

A young prince refuses shelter to a beggar woman, repulsed by her ragged appearance. But she is a powerful witch, and she curses him—turning him into a beast and placing the entire castle under enchantment. She leaves him a rose; he will return to his true form only if he learns to love before the last petal falls… Time passes. In a nearby village lives Belle—seen by others as odd because she refuses to marry the town’s most eligible bachelor!

Many of the sculptures in the castle are actually early design versions of the Beast himself.

“Big Fish & Begonia”, 2016

 

In a mystical land beyond the ocean lives a people of spirits, who govern the natural world—weather, events, even human emotions. When they come of age, they explore the human realm. Chun turns sixteen and transforms into a dolphin to visit the surface. But things go wrong—caught in a storm, she becomes trapped in fishing nets…

After its release in China, the film became the second-highest grossing animated feature in the country’s history.

“Frozen”, 2013

 

Elsa, the elder princess of Arendelle, has magical powers: she can create snow and ice. But she hasn’t yet mastered her emotions. In an accident, she strikes her younger sister Anna’s head with ice magic, putting her life in danger. Their father seeks help from the trolls’ leader, Pabbie, who heals Anna and wipes her memory. He warns Elsa: without perfect control, her powers will bring disaster…

To accurately animate Sven the reindeer, the studio brought a live one into the office so artists could observe its movement and appearance.

Shrek 5
Shrek 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2026, USA
0.0
The Smurfs Movie
The Smurfs Movie
Musical 2025, USA
5.0
Jumbo
Jumbo
Animation, Comedy, Drama 2025, Indonesia
8.0
Lendarys
Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
5.0
My Freaky Family
My Freaky Family
Adventure, Animation 2024, Germany
6.0
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Animation 2024, France / Luxembourg
6.0
Into the Mortal World
Into the Mortal World
Animation, Fantasy 2024, China
7.0
Out of the Nest
Out of the Nest
Animation 2024, China / Thailand
7.0
Elemental
Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
8.0
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
6.0
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / USA
6.0
Revolting Rhymes
Revolting Rhymes
Animation 2020, Great Britain
7.0
Frozen 2
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
7.0
Onward
Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA
7.0
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime 2019, Japan
6.0
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Asterix – The Secret Of The Magic Potion / Astérix: Le secret de la potion magique.
Animation 2018, France
7.0
Big Fish & Begonia
Big Fish & Begonia
Animation 2017, China
7.0
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2016, Japan
6.0
Strange Magic
Strange Magic
Animation, Musical 2015, USA
6.0
Frozen Fever
Frozen Fever
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
6.0
Song of the Sea
Song of the Sea
Fantasy, Animation, Family 2014, Ireland / Denmark / Belgium
8.0
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
Fantasy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2014, USA
7.0
Frozen
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
7.0
Tangled
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
8.0
Gekijouban Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
Gekijouban Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
Anime 2010, Japan
6.0
The Princess and the Frog
The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
7.0
The Illusionist
The Illusionist
Animation 2009, Great Britain / France
7.0
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Animation, Fairy Tale 2009, USA
6.0
Shrek 2
Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
7.0
Klyuchi ot vremeni
Klyuchi ot vremeni
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2004, Russia
7.0
Magic might not exist in reality, but that doesn’t stop us from believing in miracles. Especially for children, enchantment plays a vital role in building imagination and kindness. These beautifully animated tales inspire awe, nurture empathy, and remind us that sometimes the most powerful kind of magic is love, bravery, or a wild adventure into the unknown.

