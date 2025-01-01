Of course, there are no real wizards or magic in nature. But we still want to believe that miracles aren’t just possible—they truly happen. The question is, what counts as a miracle? People often behave in wonderfully magical ways! And sometimes... like the most hapless, wicked sorcerers.

Five Best Animated Films About Magic and Enchantment to Watch with Children

Children need to believe in fairy tales—at least until a certain age. Without them, imagination won’t blossom and empathy won’t develop. This doesn’t mean they’ll be waiting for a Hogwarts letter until university. It simply means they’ll grow up to be creative, kind, and curious individuals.

“Onward”, 2020

This is no ordinary land—it's inhabited by all kinds of mythical creatures. But here, elves aren’t graceful, and unicorns scavenge from bins. Elf brothers Barley and Ian miss their late father. On Ian’s birthday, their mum presents a wizard’s staff left by their dad. It works mysteriously—the boys get a chance to see their father again, but only for a short time...

Disney made an unprecedented move, releasing the film for digital download just two weeks after its premiere—otherwise, audiences would have missed it due to the pandemic.

“Song of the Sea”, 2014

On an Irish island, a fisherman named Conor lives with a selkie—a sea spirit. They have two children. Ben is a normal boy like his father. But his sister is born at sea and their mother vanishes, leaving the newborn on the shore. Ben resents his sister—he’s jealous that their dad spoils her. On her sixth birthday, Saoirse sneaks into the attic, finds a white robe, puts it on, and walks toward the sea…

In one scene, the children walk past the famous Molly Malone statue—confirming they're in Dublin.

“Beauty and the Beast”, 1991

A young prince refuses shelter to a beggar woman, repulsed by her ragged appearance. But she is a powerful witch, and she curses him—turning him into a beast and placing the entire castle under enchantment. She leaves him a rose; he will return to his true form only if he learns to love before the last petal falls… Time passes. In a nearby village lives Belle—seen by others as odd because she refuses to marry the town’s most eligible bachelor!

Many of the sculptures in the castle are actually early design versions of the Beast himself.

“Big Fish & Begonia”, 2016

In a mystical land beyond the ocean lives a people of spirits, who govern the natural world—weather, events, even human emotions. When they come of age, they explore the human realm. Chun turns sixteen and transforms into a dolphin to visit the surface. But things go wrong—caught in a storm, she becomes trapped in fishing nets…

After its release in China, the film became the second-highest grossing animated feature in the country’s history.

“Frozen”, 2013

Elsa, the elder princess of Arendelle, has magical powers: she can create snow and ice. But she hasn’t yet mastered her emotions. In an accident, she strikes her younger sister Anna’s head with ice magic, putting her life in danger. Their father seeks help from the trolls’ leader, Pabbie, who heals Anna and wipes her memory. He warns Elsa: without perfect control, her powers will bring disaster…