Best Disney Cartoons

Best Disney Cartoons

It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t seen at least a dozen animated films from Disney studios. Princesses and wicked witches, magical creatures, talking animals, and dragons — the Disney universe has them all. Both children and adults equally enjoy the unique magic that Walt Disney once created and which continues to enchant our lives to this day.

Elio
Elio
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Family 2025, USA
7.0
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
8.0
Mufasa: The Lion King
Mufasa: The Lion King
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2024, USA
7.0
Moana 2
Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
7.0
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
6.0
Strange World
Strange World
Animation, Adventure 2022, USA
5.0
Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
7.0
Encanto
Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
7.0
Frozen 2
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
7.0
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
7.0
Moana
Moana
Animation 2016, USA
7.0
Zootopia
Zootopia
Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2016, USA
8.0
Big Hero 6
Big Hero 6
Comedy, Action, Animation, Family 2014, USA
7.0
Frozen
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
7.0
Tangled
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy 2010, USA
8.0
The Princess and the Frog
The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
7.0
Bolt
Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family 2008, USA
7.0
Pooh's Heffalump Movie
Pooh's Heffalump Movie
Family, Animation 2005, USA
6.0
Brother Bear
Brother Bear
Animation, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale 2003, USA
5.0
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
Family, Animation, Comedy 2002, USA
6.0
Treasure Planet
Treasure Planet
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2002, USA
6.0
The Emperor's New Groove
The Emperor's New Groove
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy 2000, USA
7.0
Dinosaur
Dinosaur
Family, Adventure, Animation 2000, USA
7.0
Mulan
Mulan
Family, Animation 1998, USA
8.0
Hercules
Hercules
Family, Animation, Adventure, Musical, Comedy 1997, USA
7.0
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Drama, Animation, Family, Adventure, Musical 1996, USA
6.0
Pocahontas
Pocahontas
Drama, Musical, Romantic, Family, Animation 1995, USA
7.0
A Goofy Movie
A Goofy Movie
Family, Adventure, Animation 1995, USA
7.0
The Lion King
The Lion King
Musical, Adventure, Drama, Family, Comedy, Animation 1994, USA
8.0
Aladdin
Aladdin
Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 1992, USA
8.0
Just imagine, the very first Disney animated film was released in 1940! And in 2025, you’re still taking your child to watch Disney cartoons. Over time, the quality of the films only grows. The unique animation style, deep meaning, belief in dreams and oneself, and characters that touch the heart — all this is Disney’s animation. On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best Disney cartoons in high quality.

