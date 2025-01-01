It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t seen at least a dozen animated films from Disney studios. Princesses and wicked witches, magical creatures, talking animals, and dragons — the Disney universe has them all. Both children and adults equally enjoy the unique magic that Walt Disney once created and which continues to enchant our lives to this day.
Just imagine, the very first Disney animated film was released in 1940! And in 2025, you’re still taking your child to watch Disney cartoons. Over time, the quality of the films only grows. The unique animation style, deep meaning, belief in dreams and oneself, and characters that touch the heart — all this is Disney’s animation. On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best Disney cartoons in high quality.