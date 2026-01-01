Menu
Mark Dindal

Date of Birth
31 May 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie 7.7
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2024)
The Emperor's New Groove 7.5
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
The Garfield Movie 7.1
The Garfield Movie (2024)

The Garfield Movie 7.1
The Garfield Movie The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie 7.7
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
The Emperor's New School 6.4
The Emperor's New School
Comedy 2006, USA/Philippines/Canada
Chicken Little 5.8
Chicken Little Chicken Little
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2005, USA
Kronk's New Groove 5.9
Kronk's New Groove Kronk's New Groove
Animation, Comedy, Family 2005, USA
The Emperor's New Groove 7.5
The Emperor's New Groove The Emperor's New Groove
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy 2000, USA
Cats Don't Dance 6.9
Cats Don't Dance Cats Don't Dance
Animation, Comedy, Family 1997, USA
