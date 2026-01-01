Menu
Mark Dindal
Mark Dindal
Mark Dindal
Mark Dindal
Date of Birth
31 May 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Writer
Popular Films
7.7
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
(2024)
7.5
The Emperor's New Groove
(2000)
7.1
The Garfield Movie
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Fairy Tale
Family
Year
All
2024
2006
2005
2000
1997
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Director
5
Writer
5
7.1
The Garfield Movie
The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Emperor's New School
Comedy
2006, USA/Philippines/Canada
5.8
Chicken Little
Chicken Little
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2005, USA
5.9
Kronk's New Groove
Kronk's New Groove
Animation, Comedy, Family
2005, USA
7.5
The Emperor's New Groove
The Emperor's New Groove
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy
2000, USA
6.9
Cats Don't Dance
Cats Don't Dance
Animation, Comedy, Family
1997, USA
