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Poster of Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow
8.1

Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow

, 2005
Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow
USA / Documentary, Biography / 18+
Poster of Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow
8.1

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Darren Aronofsky
Darren Aronofsky
Self
Jem Cohen
Self
Bill Buell
Hubert Selby Jr.
Self
Susan Anton
Self
Alexis Arquette
Self
Amiri Baraka
Self
Arthur Boyars
Self
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Self
John Calder
Self
Director Kenneth Shiffrin, Michael W. Dean
Writer Michael W. Dean
Composer Martyn LeNoble
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 3 September 2005
Release date
3 September 2005 Russia 12+
3 September 2005 Kazakhstan
22 June 2006 USA
3 September 2005 Ukraine
Budget $19,000
Production Squitten Pix LLC
Also known as
Hubert Selby Jr: It/ll Be Better Tomorrow, It/ll Be Better Tomorrow

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Hubert Selby Jr. The writer has no right to be there in the work. I don't have any right to impose myself between the people I'm creating on the page and the reader... and that, the responsibility of the artist is to transcend the human ego.
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