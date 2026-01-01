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Louise Lasser
Louise Lasser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Lasser
Louise Lasser
Louise Lasser
Date of Birth
11 April 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.2
Requiem for a Dream
(2000)
6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex*
(1972)
6.9
Bananas
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2003
2000
1990
1989
1987
1985
1972
1971
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
4.1
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
Crime, Comedy
2003, USA
8.2
Requiem for a Dream
Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime
2000, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Frankenhooker
Frankenhooker
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
6.8
Sing
Sing
Drama, Musical
1989, USA
5.4
Surrender
Surrender
Comedy
1987, USA
5.6
Crimewave
Crimewave
Crime, Comedy
1985, USA
6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex*
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Comedy
1972, USA
6.9
Bananas
Bananas
Comedy
1971, USA
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