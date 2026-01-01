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Louise Lasser Louise Lasser
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Lasser

Louise Lasser

Louise Lasser

Date of Birth
11 April 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Requiem for a Dream 8.2
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* 6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (1972)
Bananas 6.9
Bananas (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers 4.1
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
Crime, Comedy 2003, USA
Requiem for a Dream 8.2
Requiem for a Dream Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime 2000, USA
Watch trailer
Frankenhooker 6.2
Frankenhooker Frankenhooker
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi 1990, USA
Sing 6.8
Sing Sing
Drama, Musical 1989, USA
Surrender 5.4
Surrender Surrender
Comedy 1987, USA
Crimewave 5.6
Crimewave Crimewave
Crime, Comedy 1985, USA
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* 6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Comedy 1972, USA
Bananas 6.9
Bananas Bananas
Comedy 1971, USA
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