Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Business, Money and Success

Films About Business, Money and Success

Films about business and remarkable entrepreneurs never fail to resonate with those passionate about self-improvement and driven to achieve professional and personal goals. In this selection, you’ll find the most motivating and inspiring success stories.

Big business is a realm of real human experience that borders on the beautiful, the dangerous, and the thrilling world of the silver screen. It’s a space where talent, ambition, rivalry, and excitement still find purpose — long after losing relevance in other areas of modern life. In business, war meets play, risk meets calculation, and sport meets eloquence — and this is where the true “heroes of our time” are born. The best films about entrepreneurs tell these very stories.

Materialists
Materialists
Romantic 2025, USA
6.0
Chasing the Wind
Chasing the Wind
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
7.0
Midas Man
Midas Man
Biography, Drama 2024, Great Britain
7.0
Better Man
Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
7.0
A Complete Unknown
A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
7.0
Bar MoskvaChiki
Bar MoskvaChiki
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
The Apprentice
The Apprentice
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
6.0
Voditel-oligarkh
Voditel-oligarkh
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
5.0
The Last Showgirl
The Last Showgirl
Romantic 2024, USA
6.0
Ferrari
Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
7.0
Clicquot
Clicquot
Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Mulberry Moonshine
Mulberry Moonshine
Comedy, Crime 2023, Armenia
9.0
A Taste of Hunger
A Taste of Hunger
Drama, Romantic 2021, Denmark / Sweden
6.0
Azor
Azor
Drama 2021, Switzerland / France / Argentina
6.0
COVID-19: Antivirus dlya Biznesa
COVID-19: Antivirus dlya Biznesa
Documentary 2020, Russia
0.0
Nightlife
Nightlife
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Germany
5.0
Khishchniki
Khishchniki
Comedy 2020, Russia
6.0
Podsolnukh
Podsolnukh
Drama 2020, Russia
2.0
Chocolate Covered Christmas
Chocolate Covered Christmas
Romantic 2020, USA
5.0
The Nest
The Nest
Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
Greed
Greed
Drama, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
5.0
Capital in the Twenty-First Century
Capital in the Twenty-First Century
Documentary 2019, France / New Zealand
7.0
Curator
Curator
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2019, Russia
5.0
Schemers
Schemers
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
5.0
Do Novogo Goda ostalos...
Do Novogo Goda ostalos...
Romantic, Comedy 2019, Russia
5.0
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2
Kanikuly OFF-LINE 2
Comedy 2019, Kazakhstan
4.0
Russkiy Bes
Russkiy Bes
Comedy 2018, Russia
5.0
Budapest
Budapest
Comedy 2018, France
5.0
The Hummingbird Project
The Hummingbird Project
Drama 2018, Canada
6.0
Genre
All Drama Romantic Biography Action Adventure Thriller Comedy Music History Crime Documentary Sci-Fi Family Mystery Horror Sport Western Musical
Country
All Turkey USA Great Britain Belgium France Russia Australia Armenia Switzerland Argentina Denmark Sweden Germany Kazakhstan New Zealand Canada Italy Greece Spain Luxembourg Finland Ukraine Ireland Hong Kong Qatar Uzbekistan Mexico
Year
All 1940-1949 1950-1959 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Discover the thrilling world where ambition, risk, and innovation collide. These powerful films about entrepreneurs reveal what it takes to succeed — and what it costs. Let their stories inspire your own journey.

