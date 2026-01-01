Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
There Will Be Blood
There Will Be Blood Awards
Awards and nominations of There Will Be Blood 2007
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Director
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
