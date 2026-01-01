Menu
Kinoafisha Films There Will Be Blood There Will Be Blood Awards

Awards and nominations of There Will Be Blood 2007

Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Director
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
