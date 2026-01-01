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Mikhail Kalatozov
Mikhail Kalatozov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Kalatozov
Mikhail Kalatozov
Mikhail Kalatozov
Date of Birth
28 December 1903
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 March 1973
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
I Am Cuba
(1964)
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying
(1957)
7.8
Letter Never Sent
(1959)
Filmography
6.9
The Red Tent
Krasnaya palatka
Drama, Adventure
1969, USSR / Italy / Great Britain
7.8
I Am Cuba
Soy Cuba
Drama
1964, USSR / Cuba
7.8
Letter Never Sent
Neotpravlennoye pismo
Drama
1959, USSR
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying
Letyat zhuravli
Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
Watch trailer
6.3
The First Echelon
Pervyy eshelon
Drama, Romantic, War
1956, USSR
7.6
True Friends
Vernye druz'ya
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USSR
Tickets
6.4
Felix Dzerzhinsky
Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama
1953, USSR
6.1
Nepobedimye
Nepobedimye
Drama
1942, USSR
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