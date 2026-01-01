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Mikhail Kalatozov
Mikhail Kalatozov Mikhail Kalatozov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Kalatozov

Mikhail Kalatozov

Mikhail Kalatozov

Date of Birth
28 December 1903
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 March 1973
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

I Am Cuba 7.8
I Am Cuba (1964)
The Cranes Are Flying 7.8
The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
Letter Never Sent 7.8
Letter Never Sent (1959)

Filmography

The Red Tent 6.9
The Red Tent Krasnaya palatka
Drama, Adventure 1969, USSR / Italy / Great Britain
I Am Cuba 7.8
I Am Cuba Soy Cuba
Drama 1964, USSR / Cuba
Letter Never Sent 7.8
Letter Never Sent Neotpravlennoye pismo
Drama 1959, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.8
The Cranes Are Flying Letyat zhuravli
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Watch trailer
The First Echelon 6.3
The First Echelon Pervyy eshelon
Drama, Romantic, War 1956, USSR
True Friends 7.6
True Friends Vernye druz'ya
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Tickets
Felix Dzerzhinsky 6.4
Felix Dzerzhinsky Vikhri vrazhdebnye
Biography, Drama 1953, USSR
Nepobedimye 6.1
Nepobedimye Nepobedimye
Drama 1942, USSR
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