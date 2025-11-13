Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films 1957

Top films of 1957

The House I Live In 8.0
1 The House I Live In
Drama 1957, USSR
And Quiet Flows the Don 7.9
2 And Quiet Flows the Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.9
3 Snezhnaya koroleva
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Family 1957, USSR
The Cranes Are Flying 7.9
4 The Cranes Are Flying
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
The brave little deer 7.9
5 The brave little deer
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
It Happened in Penkovo 7.9
6 It Happened in Penkovo
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
The fulfillment of desires 7.8
7 The fulfillment of desires
Short, Animation 1957, USSR
The Sisters 7.8
8 The Sisters
Drama 1957, USSR
V některých království ... 7.7
9 V některých království ...
Animation 1957, USSR
Don Quixote 7.7
10 Don Quixote
Drama 1957, USSR
