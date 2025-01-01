Aleksandr Shvorin

Menu
Date of Birth
6 November 1931
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
23 August 1994
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

The Cranes Are Flying 7.8
The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
Lyana 6.2
Lyana (1955)
Ilya Muromets 5.9
Ilya Muromets (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Actor 3
The Cranes Are Flying 7.8
The Cranes Are Flying Letyat zhuravli
Romantic, War, Drama 1957, USSR
Ilya Muromets 5.9
Ilya Muromets Ilya Muromets
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family 1956, USSR
Lyana 6.2
Lyana Lyana
Comedy, Musical 1955, USSR
