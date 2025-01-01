Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Date of Birth
6 November 1931
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
23 August 1994
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying
(1957)
6.2
Lyana
(1955)
5.9
Ilya Muromets
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1957
1956
1955
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying
Letyat zhuravli
Romantic, War, Drama
1957, USSR
Watch trailer
5.9
Ilya Muromets
Ilya Muromets
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family
1956, USSR
6.2
Lyana
Lyana
Comedy, Musical
1955, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree