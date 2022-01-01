Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Выпускник
Киноафиша Фильмы Выпускник Музыка из фильма «Выпускник» (1967)
The Graduate Выпускник 1967 / США
6.5 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Выпускник» (1967)

Вся информация о фильме
The Graduate
The Graduate 14 композиций. Simon & Garfunkel, Dave Grusin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Sound of Silence (Electric Version) Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:07
2 The Singleman Party Foxtrot Dave Grusin 2:54
3 Mrs. Robinson (Version 1) Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 1:16
4 Sunporch Cha-Cha-Cha Dave Grusin 2:54
5 Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Interlude) Simon & Garfunkel / Народные 1:44
6 On the Strip Dave Grusin 2:02
7 April Come She Will Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 1:52
8 The Folks Dave Grusin 2:28
9 Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Extended Version) Simon & Garfunkel / Народные 6:23
10 A Great Effect Dave Grusin 4:08
11 The Big Bright Green Pleasure Machine (Alternate Version) Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 1:46
12 Whew Dave Grusin 2:13
13 Mrs. Robinson (Version 2) Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 1:14
14 The Sound of Silence (Reprise) Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Выпускник» (1967) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Выпускник» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Приложение киноафиши