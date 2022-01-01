|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Sound of Silence (Electric Version)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|3:07
|2
|The Singleman Party Foxtrot
|Dave Grusin
|2:54
|3
|Mrs. Robinson (Version 1)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|1:16
|4
|Sunporch Cha-Cha-Cha
|Dave Grusin
|2:54
|5
|Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Interlude)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Народные
|1:44
|6
|On the Strip
|Dave Grusin
|2:02
|7
|April Come She Will
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|1:52
|8
|The Folks
|Dave Grusin
|2:28
|9
|Scarborough Fair / Canticle (Extended Version)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Народные
|6:23
|10
|A Great Effect
|Dave Grusin
|4:08
|11
|The Big Bright Green Pleasure Machine (Alternate Version)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|1:46
|12
|Whew
|Dave Grusin
|2:13
|13
|Mrs. Robinson (Version 2)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|1:14
|14
|The Sound of Silence (Reprise)
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|3:07