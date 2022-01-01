|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Last Man
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|6:09
|2
|Holy Dread!
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:52
|3
|Tree of Life
|Clint Mansell
|3:45
|4
|Stay With Me
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:36
|5
|Work
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|2:34
|6
|Xibalba
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|5:23
|7
|First Snow
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|3:09
|8
|Finish It
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|4:25
|9
|Death Is the Road to Awe
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|8:26
|10
|Together We Will Live Forever
|Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell
|5:02