Фонтан Фонтан
The Fountain Фонтан 2006 / США
7.5
46 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Фонтан» (2006)

The Fountain (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Fountain (Music from the Motion Picture) 10 композиций. Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet, Clint Mansell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Last Man Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 6:09
2 Holy Dread! Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:52
3 Tree of Life Clint Mansell 3:45
4 Stay With Me Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:36
5 Work Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 2:34
6 Xibalba Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 5:23
7 First Snow Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 3:09
8 Finish It Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 4:25
9 Death Is the Road to Awe Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 8:26
10 Together We Will Live Forever Clint Mansell, Kronos Quartet / Clint Mansell 5:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фонтан» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фонтан» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
