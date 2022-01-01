|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hush
|Deep Purple / Joe South
|4:25
|2
|Witness (1 Hope)
|Roots Manuva / Rodney Smith
|4:15
|3
|Tomorrow Never Knows
|Little Junior Parker / Paul McCartney
|3:30
|4
|Sleepy Shores
|Michael Price / Johnny Pearson
|2:52
|5
|The Court of the Crimson King
|King Crimson
|4:50
|6
|Backward
|Kode9 / S. Gordon
|4:33
|7
|Wait
|The Kills / Alison Mosshart
|4:48
|8
|There Is an Ocean
|Donovan
|4:48
|9
|Ruby Tuesday
|Franco Battiato / Keith Richards
|3:36
|10
|Money Honey (feat. Warrior Queen)
|Pressure
|3:47
|11
|Arbeit Mach Frei
|The Libertines / Pete Doherty
|1:14
|12
|Indian Stomp
|Cyrus (Random Trio) / Jason Flynn
|3:30
|13
|Bring On the Lucie
|John Lennon
|4:09
|14
|Running the World
|Jarvis Cocker
|4:44