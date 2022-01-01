Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Дитя человеческое Дитя человеческое
Киноафиша Фильмы Дитя человеческое Музыка из фильма «Дитя человеческое» (2006)
Children of Men Дитя человеческое 2006 / Великобритания / США
7.0 Оцените
27 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Дитя человеческое» (2006)

Вся информация о фильме
Children of Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Children of Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Deep Purple, Roots Manuva, Little Junior Parker, Michael Price, King Crimson, Kode9, The Kills, Donovan, Franco Battiato, Pressure, The Libertines, Cyrus (Random Trio), John Lennon, Jarvis Cocker
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hush Deep Purple / Joe South 4:25
2 Witness (1 Hope) Roots Manuva / Rodney Smith 4:15
3 Tomorrow Never Knows Little Junior Parker / Paul McCartney 3:30
4 Sleepy Shores Michael Price / Johnny Pearson 2:52
5 The Court of the Crimson King King Crimson 4:50
6 Backward Kode9 / S. Gordon 4:33
7 Wait The Kills / Alison Mosshart 4:48
8 There Is an Ocean Donovan 4:48
9 Ruby Tuesday Franco Battiato / Keith Richards 3:36
10 Money Honey (feat. Warrior Queen) Pressure 3:47
11 Arbeit Mach Frei The Libertines / Pete Doherty 1:14
12 Indian Stomp Cyrus (Random Trio) / Jason Flynn 3:30
13 Bring On the Lucie John Lennon 4:09
14 Running the World Jarvis Cocker 4:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дитя человеческое» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дитя человеческое» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Приложение киноафиши