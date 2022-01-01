Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мужчина и женщина
A Man And A Woman Мужчина и женщина 1966 / Франция
7.1 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Мужчина и женщина» (1966)

Мужчина и женщина (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Мужчина и женщина (Оригинальный саундтрек) 9 композиций. Франсис Ле, Pierre Barouh, Nicole Croisille, Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Un homme et une femme (Instrumental) Франсис Ле 2:42
2 Samba Saravah Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле 4:37
3 Aujourd'hui c'est toi Nicole Croisille / Франсис Ле 2:10
4 Un homme et une femme Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле 2:40
5 Plus fort que nous (Instrumental) Франсис Ле 3:19
6 Aujourd'hui c'est toi (Instrumental) Франсис Ле 2:34
7 À l'ombre de nous Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле 4:58
8 Plus fort que nous Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле 3:46
9 À 200 à l'heure (Instrumental) Франсис Ле 2:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мужчина и женщина» (1966) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мужчина и женщина» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
