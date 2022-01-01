|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Un homme et une femme (Instrumental)
|Франсис Ле
|2:42
|2
|Samba Saravah
|Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле
|4:37
|3
|Aujourd'hui c'est toi
|Nicole Croisille / Франсис Ле
|2:10
|4
|Un homme et une femme
|Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле
|2:40
|5
|Plus fort que nous (Instrumental)
|Франсис Ле
|3:19
|6
|Aujourd'hui c'est toi (Instrumental)
|Франсис Ле
|2:34
|7
|À l'ombre de nous
|Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле
|4:58
|8
|Plus fort que nous
|Nicole Croisille, Pierre Barouh / Франсис Ле
|3:46
|9
|À 200 à l'heure (Instrumental)
|Франсис Ле
|2:31