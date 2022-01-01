|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Malignant Opening
|Joseph Bishara
|1:05
|2
|time to cut
|Joseph Bishara
|2:55
|3
|head injury
|Joseph Bishara
|3:28
|4
|twisted figure
|Joseph Bishara
|2:32
|5
|something special
|Joseph Bishara
|1:10
|6
|loss without memory
|Joseph Bishara
|1:47
|7
|repeat visit
|Joseph Bishara
|2:31
|8
|in my house
|Joseph Bishara
|2:52
|9
|blood connection
|Joseph Bishara
|2:15
|10
|what has become
|Joseph Bishara
|2:29
|11
|discovery was made
|Joseph Bishara
|1:36
|12
|from window led
|Joseph Bishara
|4:09
|13
|by Silvercup
|Joseph Bishara
|1:31
|14
|Gabriel calls
|Joseph Bishara
|2:25
|15
|forced vision
|Joseph Bishara
|1:47
|16
|balcony drops
|Joseph Bishara
|2:49
|17
|it's happened before
|Joseph Bishara
|2:42
|18
|fallen found
|Joseph Bishara
|1:30
|19
|call from the Devil
|Joseph Bishara
|1:58
|20
|station taken
|Joseph Bishara
|3:30
|21
|Backwards arrival
|Joseph Bishara
|3:18
|22
|taking it back
|Joseph Bishara
|2:04
|23
|lifetime found
|Joseph Bishara
|1:36