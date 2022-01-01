|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fear Comes Later
|H. Scott Salinas
|3:13
|2
|Marie's Lost Theme
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:42
|3
|Sunday Times
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:52
|4
|Sri Lanka
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:13
|5
|Marjah
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:40
|6
|Marie Loses Her Eye
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:22
|7
|Nice Eyepatch
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:58
|8
|Mass Graves
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:50
|9
|The End Is Near
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:16
|10
|The Search for Truth
|H. Scott Salinas
|2:06
|11
|Bombs
|H. Scott Salinas
|5:04
|12
|Eulogy
|H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger
|1:42
|13
|Norm Dies
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:49
|14
|Return to the Tunnel
|H. Scott Salinas
|1:46
|15
|The Final Broadcast
|H. Scott Salinas
|4:02
|16
|Requiem for a Private War
|Annie Lennox
|6:34