Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Частная война Частная война
Киноафиша Фильмы Частная война Музыка из фильма «Частная война» (2018)
A Private War Частная война 2018 / Великобритания / США
6.8 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Частная война» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
A Private War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Private War (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. H. Scott Salinas, Annie Lennox
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Fear Comes Later H. Scott Salinas 3:13
2 Marie's Lost Theme H. Scott Salinas 1:42
3 Sunday Times H. Scott Salinas 1:52
4 Sri Lanka H. Scott Salinas 1:13
5 Marjah H. Scott Salinas 1:40
6 Marie Loses Her Eye H. Scott Salinas 2:22
7 Nice Eyepatch H. Scott Salinas 1:58
8 Mass Graves H. Scott Salinas 1:50
9 The End Is Near H. Scott Salinas 2:16
10 The Search for Truth H. Scott Salinas 2:06
11 Bombs H. Scott Salinas 5:04
12 Eulogy H. Scott Salinas / Matthew Atticus Berger 1:42
13 Norm Dies H. Scott Salinas 1:49
14 Return to the Tunnel H. Scott Salinas 1:46
15 The Final Broadcast H. Scott Salinas 4:02
16 Requiem for a Private War Annie Lennox 6:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Частная война» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Частная война» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Приложение киноафиши