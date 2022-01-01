|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Everything Is Better
|Kieran Shudall, Heather Shudall / Tom Howe
|2:45
|2
|LAZY
|The Vaccines, Kylie Minogue / Tom Howe
|3:30
|3
|I Can't Be My Old Self Forever
|Jorja Smith / Tom Howe
|4:20
|4
|Shaun the Sheep (Life's a Treat) (Farmageddon Remix)
|Nadia Rose / Tom Howe
|1:51
|5
|Renegade Sheep
|RAT BOY / Tom Howe
|1:47
|6
|Prologue & Alien Arrival
|Tom Howe
|2:36
|7
|Back On the Farm
|Tom Howe
|1:23
|8
|The Barn & Meeting Lu-La
|Tom Howe
|2:41
|9
|Lu-La Meets the Flock
|Tom Howe
|2:45
|10
|Tractor Joyride
|Tom Howe
|2:01
|11
|Lu-La's Powers
|Tom Howe
|1:20
|12
|Going On a Mission
|Tom Howe
|1:09
|13
|Agent Red & the Hazmats
|Tom Howe
|2:02
|14
|Basement Ideas & Farmageddon
|Tom Howe
|1:17
|15
|The Supermarket & the Sugar Rush
|Tom Howe
|2:39
|16
|Bitzer Directs the Construction
|Tom Howe
|2:15
|17
|Lu-La's Memory
|Tom Howe
|3:15
|18
|UFOs Caught - 0001
|Tom Howe
|1:42
|19
|Sneaking Around the Base
|Tom Howe
|1:52
|20
|Waking Up & Being Chased
|Tom Howe
|2:41
|21
|Flashback & a Spaceship Crash
|Tom Howe
|3:24
|22
|No Way Home
|Tom Howe
|1:38
|23
|A Plan Under Pressure
|Tom Howe
|2:30
|24
|At the Crank
|Tom Howe
|1:49
|25
|The Mech Suit
|Tom Howe
|1:25
|26
|Parent Arrival
|Tom Howe
|1:57
|27
|The Tower Chase
|Tom Howe
|3:01
|28
|Time To Go Home
|Tom Howe
|2:09
|29
|Farmageddon End Credits
|Tom Howe
|4:38