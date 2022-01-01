Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон
Музыка из мультфильма «Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон» (2019)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон 2019 / США / Великобритания / Франция / Бельгия / Китай
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон» (2019)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Kieran Shudall, Heather Shudall, The Vaccines, Kylie Minogue, Jorja Smith, Nadia Rose, RAT BOY, Tom Howe
1 Everything Is Better Kieran Shudall, Heather Shudall / Tom Howe 2:45
2 LAZY The Vaccines, Kylie Minogue / Tom Howe 3:30
3 I Can't Be My Old Self Forever Jorja Smith / Tom Howe 4:20
4 Shaun the Sheep (Life's a Treat) (Farmageddon Remix) Nadia Rose / Tom Howe 1:51
5 Renegade Sheep RAT BOY / Tom Howe 1:47
6 Prologue & Alien Arrival Tom Howe 2:36
7 Back On the Farm Tom Howe 1:23
8 The Barn & Meeting Lu-La Tom Howe 2:41
9 Lu-La Meets the Flock Tom Howe 2:45
10 Tractor Joyride Tom Howe 2:01
11 Lu-La's Powers Tom Howe 1:20
12 Going On a Mission Tom Howe 1:09
13 Agent Red & the Hazmats Tom Howe 2:02
14 Basement Ideas & Farmageddon Tom Howe 1:17
15 The Supermarket & the Sugar Rush Tom Howe 2:39
16 Bitzer Directs the Construction Tom Howe 2:15
17 Lu-La's Memory Tom Howe 3:15
18 UFOs Caught - 0001 Tom Howe 1:42
19 Sneaking Around the Base Tom Howe 1:52
20 Waking Up & Being Chased Tom Howe 2:41
21 Flashback & a Spaceship Crash Tom Howe 3:24
22 No Way Home Tom Howe 1:38
23 A Plan Under Pressure Tom Howe 2:30
24 At the Crank Tom Howe 1:49
25 The Mech Suit Tom Howe 1:25
26 Parent Arrival Tom Howe 1:57
27 The Tower Chase Tom Howe 3:01
28 Time To Go Home Tom Howe 2:09
29 Farmageddon End Credits Tom Howe 4:38
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Барашек Шон: Фермагеддон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
