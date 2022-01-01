|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from Hell Fest
|Bear McCreary
|2:17
|2
|Killer Clown Scare Zone
|John Massari
|2:30
|3
|A Killer in the Park
|Bear McCreary
|3:56
|4
|Hell Fest Dance Party
|Brendan McKian
|4:04
|5
|Technical Difficulties
|Bear McCreary
|3:28
|6
|Deadlands
|Bear McCreary
|1:13
|7
|Doll House
|John Massari
|2:51
|8
|Eye Need a Needle
|Bear McCreary
|3:35
|9
|Black Light Hall
|Brendan McKian
|1:55
|10
|Guillotine
|Bear McCreary
|3:08
|11
|Devil’s Carnival
|John Massari
|2:43
|12
|Welcome to Hell
|Bear McCreary
|4:07
|13
|Night Bumps
|John Massari
|2:37
|14
|Hellmaze
|Brendan McKian
|3:08
|15
|Tears of the Demon
|Bear McCreary
|3:43
|16
|The Mask Room
|Bear McCreary
|8:21
|17
|Trophies
|Bear McCreary
|1:39
|18
|Dead Alive (Bonus Track)
|4:03
|19
|Worm Feast (Bonus Track)
|2:44