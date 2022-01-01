|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Treasure
|Sampha
|4:40
|2
|Helicon 1
|Mogwai / Stuart Braithwaite
|5:58
|3
|Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn)
|Massive Attack / Robert Del Naja
|7:53
|4
|Territorial Pissings
|Nirvana / Kurt Cobain
|2:25
|5
|Sound and Vision (2017 Remastered Version)
|David Bowie
|3:04
|6
|Song to the Siren (Take 7)
|Tim Buckley / Larry Beckett
|3:28
|7
|Svefn-G-Englar
|Sigur Rós
|10:07
|8
|Bridge
|Amon Tobin
|5:57
|9
|Haiti
|Pan Sonic / Mika Vainio
|6:30
|10
|Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) [2010 Remastered]
|John Lennon
|4:02
|11
|Wiseblood (Johnny Jewel Remix)
|Zola Jesus, Johnny Jewel
|4:35
|12
|Nanou 2
|Aphex Twin
|3:25
|13
|Of Once and Future Kings
|Pavlov's Dog / David Surkamp
|5:32
|14
|Symphony No. 3, Op. 36: II. Lento e largo - Tranquillissimo
|David Zinman, London Sinfonietta, Dawn Upshaw / Хенрик Миколай Гурецкий
|9:28