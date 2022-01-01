Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Красивый мальчик» (2018)
Beautiful Boy Красивый мальчик 2018 / США
Музыка из фильма «Красивый мальчик» (2018)

Beautiful Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Beautiful Boy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Sampha, Mogwai, Massive Attack, Nirvana, David Bowie, Tim Buckley, Sigur Rós, Amon Tobin, Pan Sonic, John Lennon, Zola Jesus, Johnny Jewel, Aphex Twin, Pavlov's Dog, David Zinman, London Sinfonietta, Dawn Upshaw
1 Treasure Sampha 4:40
2 Helicon 1 Mogwai / Stuart Braithwaite 5:58
3 Protection (feat. Tracey Thorn) Massive Attack / Robert Del Naja 7:53
4 Territorial Pissings Nirvana / Kurt Cobain 2:25
5 Sound and Vision (2017 Remastered Version) David Bowie 3:04
6 Song to the Siren (Take 7) Tim Buckley / Larry Beckett 3:28
7 Svefn-G-Englar Sigur Rós 10:07
8 Bridge Amon Tobin 5:57
9 Haiti Pan Sonic / Mika Vainio 6:30
10 Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) [2010 Remastered] John Lennon 4:02
11 Wiseblood (Johnny Jewel Remix) Zola Jesus, Johnny Jewel 4:35
12 Nanou 2 Aphex Twin 3:25
13 Of Once and Future Kings Pavlov's Dog / David Surkamp 5:32
14 Symphony No. 3, Op. 36: II. Lento e largo - Tranquillissimo David Zinman, London Sinfonietta, Dawn Upshaw / Хенрик Миколай Гурецкий 9:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Красивый мальчик» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Красивый мальчик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
