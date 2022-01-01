Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Назови меня своим именем Назови меня своим именем
Киноафиша Фильмы Назови меня своим именем Музыка из фильма «Назови меня своим именем» (2017)
Call Me by Your Name Назови меня своим именем 2017 / Италия / Франция / Бразилия / США
8.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.8
Музыка из фильма «Назови меня своим именем» (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Call Me By Your Name (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. John Adams, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Loredana Bertè, Bandolero, Frank Glazer, Alessio Bax, Giorgio Moroder, Joe Esposito, Andre Laplante, Sufjan Stevens, F.R. David, Marco Armani, Franco Battiato, The Psychedelic Furs, Valeria Szervánszky, Ronald Cavaye
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hallelujah Junction - 1st movement - John Adams 7:10
2 M.A.Y. in the Backyard Ryuichi Sakamoto 4:25
3 J'adore Venise Loredana Bertè / Ivano Fossati 4:15
4 Paris Latino Bandolero / Jose Perez 4:01
5 Sonatine Bureaucratique Frank Glazer / Эрик Сати 3:45
6 Zion hört die Wächter singen (From "Cantata Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme", BWV 140) Alessio Bax / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 5:10
7 Lady Lady Lady Giorgio Moroder, Joe Esposito / Keith Forsey 4:15
8 Une barque sur l'océan from Miroirs Andre Laplante / Морис Равель 7:11
9 Futile Devices (Doveman Remix) Sufjan Stevens 2:15
10 Germination Ryuichi Sakamoto 2:09
11 Words F.R. David / Robert Fitoussi 3:28
12 È la Vita Marco Armani 4:12
13 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens 4:09
14 Radio Varsavia Franco Battiato / Giusto Pio 4:08
15 Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs / Timothy Butler 3:33
16 Le jardin féerique from Ma mère l'Oye Valeria Szervánszky, Ronald Cavaye / Морис Равель 3:02
17 Visions of Gideon Sufjan Stevens 4:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Назови меня своим именем» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Назови меня своим именем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
