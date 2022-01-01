|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hallelujah Junction - 1st movement -
|John Adams
|7:10
|2
|M.A.Y. in the Backyard
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|4:25
|3
|J'adore Venise
|Loredana Bertè / Ivano Fossati
|4:15
|4
|Paris Latino
|Bandolero / Jose Perez
|4:01
|5
|Sonatine Bureaucratique
|Frank Glazer / Эрик Сати
|3:45
|6
|Zion hört die Wächter singen (From "Cantata Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme", BWV 140)
|Alessio Bax / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|5:10
|7
|Lady Lady Lady
|Giorgio Moroder, Joe Esposito / Keith Forsey
|4:15
|8
|Une barque sur l'océan from Miroirs
|Andre Laplante / Морис Равель
|7:11
|9
|Futile Devices (Doveman Remix)
|Sufjan Stevens
|2:15
|10
|Germination
|Ryuichi Sakamoto
|2:09
|11
|Words
|F.R. David / Robert Fitoussi
|3:28
|12
|È la Vita
|Marco Armani
|4:12
|13
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|4:09
|14
|Radio Varsavia
|Franco Battiato / Giusto Pio
|4:08
|15
|Love My Way
|The Psychedelic Furs / Timothy Butler
|3:33
|16
|Le jardin féerique from Ma mère l'Oye
|Valeria Szervánszky, Ronald Cavaye / Морис Равель
|3:02
|17
|Visions of Gideon
|Sufjan Stevens
|4:08