Квадрат Квадрат
Музыка из фильма «Квадрат» (2017)
The Square Квадрат 2017 / Швеция / Германия / Дания / Франция
7.6 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Квадрат» (2017)

The Square (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Square (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Justice, Curbi, Jon Ekstrand, Carl-Johan Sevedag, Fedde Le Grand, Sultan, Andreas Franck, Amok, Claes Bang, The Swingle Singers, Bobby McFerrin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Genesis Justice 3:55
2 Shinai Curbi 3:18
3 Downbeat Jon Ekstrand, Carl-Johan Sevedag / Carl-Johan Sevedag 2:30
4 No Good (Extended Mix) Fedde Le Grand, Sultan / O. Al Sarraf 5:17
5 Make Your Own Andreas Franck 3:00
6 Run Amok Amok 3:07
7 Chains Amok 1:22
8 Party at the Castle Claes Bang 1:13
9 Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Minor, BWV 1068: II. Aria (Arr. For Voice Ensemble) The Swingle Singers / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 3:20
10 Improvisació 1 Bobby McFerrin 8:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Квадрат» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Квадрат» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
