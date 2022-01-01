|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Genesis
|Justice
|3:55
|2
|Shinai
|Curbi
|3:18
|3
|Downbeat
|Jon Ekstrand, Carl-Johan Sevedag / Carl-Johan Sevedag
|2:30
|4
|No Good (Extended Mix)
|Fedde Le Grand, Sultan / O. Al Sarraf
|5:17
|5
|Make Your Own
|Andreas Franck
|3:00
|6
|Run Amok
|Amok
|3:07
|7
|Chains
|Amok
|1:22
|8
|Party at the Castle
|Claes Bang
|1:13
|9
|Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Minor, BWV 1068: II. Aria (Arr. For Voice Ensemble)
|The Swingle Singers / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|3:20
|10
|Improvisació 1
|Bobby McFerrin
|8:39