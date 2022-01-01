|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To the Stars
|Max Richter
|3:30
|2
|Encounter
|Max Richter
|5:18
|3
|Cosmic Drone Gateway
|Max Richter
|2:58
|4
|I Put All That Away
|Max Richter
|3:27
|5
|A Trip to the Moon
|Max Richter
|4:37
|6
|Terra incognita
|Max Richter
|2:50
|7
|Ex luna scientia - Requiem
|Max Richter
|5:18
|8
|Journey Sequence
|Max Richter
|3:20
|9
|The Rings of Saturn
|Max Richter
|2:58
|10
|The Wanderer
|Max Richter
|4:51
|11
|Erbarme Dich
|Max Richter
|3:39
|12
|Forced Entry
|Max Richter
|2:27
|13
|Preludium
|Max Richter
|4:03
|14
|Resonantia
|Max Richter
|3:00
|15
|Let There Be Light
|Max Richter
|2:18
|16
|Ursa Minor - Visions
|Max Richter
|3:14
|17
|Event Horizon
|Max Richter
|6:13
|18
|Musurgia universalis
|Max Richter
|3:06
|19
|You Have to Let Me Go
|Max Richter
|5:57
|20
|Tuesday (Voiceless)
|Max Richter
|21:08
|21
|Opening
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:38
|22
|Briefing
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:33
|23
|Space Journey
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:40
|24
|Rover Ride
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:52
|25
|Pirate Attack
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:48
|26
|Orbs
|Лорн Бэлф
|3:44
|27
|Underground Lake
|Лорн Бэлф
|2:15
|28
|Trip to Neptune
|Лорн Бэлф
|5:03
|29
|Says
|Nils Frahm
|8:17