Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
К звездам К звездам
Киноафиша Фильмы К звездам Музыка из фильма «К звездам» (2018)
Ad Astra К звездам 2018 / США / Бразилия
6.2 Оцените
82 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «К звездам» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Ad Astra (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ad Astra (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Max Richter, Лорн Бэлф, Nils Frahm
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 To the Stars Max Richter 3:30
2 Encounter Max Richter 5:18
3 Cosmic Drone Gateway Max Richter 2:58
4 I Put All That Away Max Richter 3:27
5 A Trip to the Moon Max Richter 4:37
6 Terra incognita Max Richter 2:50
7 Ex luna scientia - Requiem Max Richter 5:18
8 Journey Sequence Max Richter 3:20
9 The Rings of Saturn Max Richter 2:58
10 The Wanderer Max Richter 4:51
11 Erbarme Dich Max Richter 3:39
12 Forced Entry Max Richter 2:27
13 Preludium Max Richter 4:03
14 Resonantia Max Richter 3:00
15 Let There Be Light Max Richter 2:18
16 Ursa Minor - Visions Max Richter 3:14
17 Event Horizon Max Richter 6:13
18 Musurgia universalis Max Richter 3:06
19 You Have to Let Me Go Max Richter 5:57
20 Tuesday (Voiceless) Max Richter 21:08
21 Opening Лорн Бэлф 2:38
22 Briefing Лорн Бэлф 2:33
23 Space Journey Лорн Бэлф 2:40
24 Rover Ride Лорн Бэлф 2:52
25 Pirate Attack Лорн Бэлф 2:48
26 Orbs Лорн Бэлф 3:44
27 Underground Lake Лорн Бэлф 2:15
28 Trip to Neptune Лорн Бэлф 5:03
29 Says Nils Frahm 8:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «К звездам» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «К звездам» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Приложение киноафиши