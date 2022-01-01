Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Щелкунчик и четыре королевства Щелкунчик и четыре королевства
Киноафиша Фильмы Щелкунчик и четыре королевства Музыка из фильма «Щелкунчик и четыре королевства» (2018)
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Щелкунчик и четыре королевства 2018 / США
7.3 Оцените
84 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Щелкунчик и четыре королевства» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Щелкунчик и четыре королевства (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Щелкунчик и четыре королевства (Оригинальный саундтрек) 18 композиций. James Newton Howard, Lang Lang, Андреа Бочелли, Matteo Bocelli
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms James Newton Howard 2:02
2 Presents from Mother James Newton Howard 5:52
3 Drosselmeyer James Newton Howard 2:04
4 Clara's New World James Newton Howard 4:45
5 Mouserinks James Newton Howard 4:13
6 Just a Few Questions James Newton Howard 1:46
7 Sugar Plum and Clara James Newton Howard 7:42
8 The Fourth Realm James Newton Howard 3:01
9 The Polichinelles James Newton Howard 1:14
10 Clara Finds the Key James Newton Howard 6:43
11 The Waterfall James Newton Howard 3:22
12 The Bridge Fight James Newton Howard 2:22
13 Clockwork Mice James Newton Howard 1:31
14 The Machine Room Fight James Newton Howard 5:20
15 Queen Clara James Newton Howard 6:30
16 The Nutcracker Suite Lang Lang / James Newton Howard 4:00
17 Fall On Me (English Version) Андреа Бочелли, Matteo Bocelli / Ian Axel 4:19
18 Fall On Me (Russian Version) Андреа Бочелли, Matteo Bocelli / Ian Axel 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Щелкунчик и четыре королевства» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Щелкунчик и четыре королевства» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Приложение киноафиши