|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
|James Newton Howard
|2:02
|2
|Presents from Mother
|James Newton Howard
|5:52
|3
|Drosselmeyer
|James Newton Howard
|2:04
|4
|Clara's New World
|James Newton Howard
|4:45
|5
|Mouserinks
|James Newton Howard
|4:13
|6
|Just a Few Questions
|James Newton Howard
|1:46
|7
|Sugar Plum and Clara
|James Newton Howard
|7:42
|8
|The Fourth Realm
|James Newton Howard
|3:01
|9
|The Polichinelles
|James Newton Howard
|1:14
|10
|Clara Finds the Key
|James Newton Howard
|6:43
|11
|The Waterfall
|James Newton Howard
|3:22
|12
|The Bridge Fight
|James Newton Howard
|2:22
|13
|Clockwork Mice
|James Newton Howard
|1:31
|14
|The Machine Room Fight
|James Newton Howard
|5:20
|15
|Queen Clara
|James Newton Howard
|6:30
|16
|The Nutcracker Suite
|Lang Lang / James Newton Howard
|4:00
|17
|Fall On Me (English Version)
|Андреа Бочелли, Matteo Bocelli / Ian Axel
|4:19
|18
|Fall On Me (Russian Version)
|Андреа Бочелли, Matteo Bocelli / Ian Axel
|4:19