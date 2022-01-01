|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:32
|2
|Little Psycho
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:50
|3
|Unknown Caller
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:37
|4
|I Stopped Lying
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:30
|5
|Parole Denied
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:56
|6
|Primal Scream
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|2:46
|7
|A Woman Your Age
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:54
|8
|It Was Necessary
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|2:38
|9
|The Book, The Bell, The Candle
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:59
|10
|Ash Girl
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|1:37
|11
|Just Good Friends
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|2:10
|12
|A Tortured Soul
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|3:59
|13
|The Shutters
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|3:34
|14
|In Control
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|2:31
|15
|A Prowler
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|3:45
|16
|Fresh Paint
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|2:01
|17
|A Different Ending
|Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley
|3:02