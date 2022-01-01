Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Она» (2016)
Elle Она 2016 / Франция / Германия / Бельгия
7.4 Оцените
18 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Она» (2016)

Elle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Elle (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:32
2 Little Psycho Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:50
3 Unknown Caller Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:37
4 I Stopped Lying Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:30
5 Parole Denied Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:56
6 Primal Scream Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 2:46
7 A Woman Your Age Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:54
8 It Was Necessary Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 2:38
9 The Book, The Bell, The Candle Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:59
10 Ash Girl Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 1:37
11 Just Good Friends Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 2:10
12 A Tortured Soul Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 3:59
13 The Shutters Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 3:34
14 In Control Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 2:31
15 A Prowler Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 3:45
16 Fresh Paint Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 2:01
17 A Different Ending Anne Dudley, The Chamber Orchestra of London / Anne Dudley 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Она» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Она» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
