Музыка из фильма «Молчание» (2016)
Silence Молчание 2016 / США
7.6 Оцените
19 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Молчание» (2016)

Silence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Silence (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica, Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Meditation Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 11:55
2 Rain Falls Unceasingly on the Sea Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 2:29
3 Blowing Through the Grove Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:49
4 Disrupting the Glimmering Air Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:44
5 Cosmic Ocean Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 1:36
6 Dreams and Echoes Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 2:42
7 Sea Bells Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:35
8 Rhythmic Cicadas Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:23
9 Silence Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:57
10 Whispers in the Dark Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:33
11 Sea Monks Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:30
12 Unravelling Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 1:23
13 Forgive Me Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 2:21
14 Darkness Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:46
15 Confession Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 2:10
16 Ferreira in the Pit Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 1:59
17 The Dreaded Moment Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:50
18 Drowned Chorus Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:30
19 Cicada Voices in his Head Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:16
20 Secret Sacrament Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 2:17
21 Sea Angels Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 1:21
22 Foreboding Sea Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge, Francesco Lupica / Kim Allen Kluge 2:25
23 Black Drum Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 0:58
24 Saints and Heroes Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 2:18
25 Only God Can Answer Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge / Kim Allen Kluge 3:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Молчание» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Молчание» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
