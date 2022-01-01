Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Зверопой Музыка из мультфильма «Зверопой» (2016)
Sing Зверопой 2016 / США
7.7 Оцените
75 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из мультфильма «Зверопой» (2016)

Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe)
Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe) 23 композиции. Stevie Wonder, The Spencer Davis Group, Taron Egerton, Seth MacFarlane, Скарлетт Йоханссон, Beck Bennett, Риз Уизерспун, Nick Kroll, Sing Cast, Señor Coconut & his Orchestra, Gipsy Kings, Cat Stevens, Tori Kelly, Queen, Nick Kroll, Риз Уизерспун, Скарлетт Йоханссон, Дженнифер Хадсон, Joby Talbot, Tiki Pasillas, Дженнифер Хадсон, Tori Kelly, The Bunnies
Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Stevie Wonder, The Spencer Davis Group, Taron Egerton, Seth MacFarlane, Скарлетт Йоханссон, Beck Bennett, Риз Уизерспун, Nick Kroll, Sing Cast, Gipsy Kings, Tori Kelly, Queen, Nick Kroll, Риз Уизерспун, Скарлетт Йоханссон, Дженнифер Хадсон
Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Karaoke Version)
Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Karaoke Version) 14 композиций. Sing Karaoke!
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Faith (feat. Ariana Grande) Stevie Wonder 2:43
2 Gimme Some Lovin' The Spencer Davis Group / Steve Winwood 2:55
3 The Way I Feel Inside Taron Egerton / Rod Argent 1:29
4 Let’s Face the Music and Dance Seth MacFarlane / Irving Berlin 2:55
5 I Don’t Wanna Скарлетт Йоханссон, Beck Bennett / Dave Bassett 1:24
6 Venus Риз Уизерспун, Nick Kroll 2:31
7 Auditions Sing Cast / Chad Smith 2:47
8 Around the World Señor Coconut & his Orchestra / Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo 2:47
9 Bamboleo Gipsy Kings / Nicolas Reyes 3:25
10 The Wind Cat Stevens 1:44
11 Hallelujah Tori Kelly / Leonard Cohen 3:28
12 Under Pressure (feat. David Bowie) Queen / Freddie Mercury 4:05
13 Shake It Off Nick Kroll, Риз Уизерспун / Max Martin 2:01
14 I'm Still Standing Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin 3:08
15 Set It All Free Скарлетт Йоханссон / Dave Bassett 3:35
16 My Way Seth MacFarlane / Claude François 4:16
17 Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing Tori Kelly / Stevie Wonder 4:01
18 Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight Дженнифер Хадсон / Paul McCartney 3:40
19 Out To Lunch (End Titles) Joby Talbot 4:25
20 Listen To the Music Tiki Pasillas / Tom Johnston 2:15
21 Hallelujah Дженнифер Хадсон, Tori Kelly / Leonard Cohen 3:29
22 Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing Tori Kelly / Stevie Wonder 3:18
23 Oh.My.Gosh The Bunnies / Harvey Mason Jr. 2:11
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Зверопой» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Зверопой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
