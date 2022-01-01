|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Faith (feat. Ariana Grande)
|Stevie Wonder
|2:43
|2
|Gimme Some Lovin'
|The Spencer Davis Group / Steve Winwood
|2:55
|3
|The Way I Feel Inside
|Taron Egerton / Rod Argent
|1:29
|4
|Let’s Face the Music and Dance
|Seth MacFarlane / Irving Berlin
|2:55
|5
|I Don’t Wanna
|Скарлетт Йоханссон, Beck Bennett / Dave Bassett
|1:24
|6
|Venus
|Риз Уизерспун, Nick Kroll
|2:31
|7
|Auditions
|Sing Cast / Chad Smith
|2:47
|8
|Around the World
|Señor Coconut & his Orchestra / Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
|2:47
|9
|Bamboleo
|Gipsy Kings / Nicolas Reyes
|3:25
|10
|The Wind
|Cat Stevens
|1:44
|11
|Hallelujah
|Tori Kelly / Leonard Cohen
|3:28
|12
|Under Pressure (feat. David Bowie)
|Queen / Freddie Mercury
|4:05
|13
|Shake It Off
|Nick Kroll, Риз Уизерспун / Max Martin
|2:01
|14
|I'm Still Standing
|Taron Egerton / Bernie Taupin
|3:08
|15
|Set It All Free
|Скарлетт Йоханссон / Dave Bassett
|3:35
|16
|My Way
|Seth MacFarlane / Claude François
|4:16
|17
|Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing
|Tori Kelly / Stevie Wonder
|4:01
|18
|Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight
|Дженнифер Хадсон / Paul McCartney
|3:40
|19
|Out To Lunch (End Titles)
|Joby Talbot
|4:25
|20
|Listen To the Music
|Tiki Pasillas / Tom Johnston
|2:15
|21
|Hallelujah
|Дженнифер Хадсон, Tori Kelly / Leonard Cohen
|3:29
|22
|Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing
|Tori Kelly / Stevie Wonder
|3:18
|23
|Oh.My.Gosh
|The Bunnies / Harvey Mason Jr.
|2:11