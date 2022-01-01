|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Totally Fine
|Alan Silvestri
|4:30
|2
|Arrival
|Alan Silvestri
|1:50
|3
|No Trust
|Alan Silvestri
|3:09
|4
|Where Are They?
|Alan Silvestri
|3:13
|5
|Becoming Whole Again
|Alan Silvestri
|3:48
|6
|I Figured It Out
|Alan Silvestri
|4:31
|7
|Perfectly Not Confusing
|Alan Silvestri
|4:46
|8
|You Shouldn't Be Here
|Alan Silvestri
|3:33
|9
|The How Works
|Alan Silvestri
|3:51
|10
|Snap Out of It
|Alan Silvestri
|2:25
|11
|So Many Stairs
|Alan Silvestri
|1:52
|12
|One Shot
|Alan Silvestri
|2:04
|13
|Watch Each Other's Six
|Alan Silvestri
|3:56
|14
|I Can't Risk This
|Alan Silvestri
|4:49
|15
|He Gave It Away
|Alan Silvestri
|3:43
|16
|The Tool of a Thief
|Alan Silvestri
|2:59
|17
|The Measure of a Hero
|Alan Silvestri
|3:06
|18
|Destiny Fulfilled
|Alan Silvestri
|4:05
|19
|In Plain Sight
|Alan Silvestri
|3:14
|20
|How Do I Look?
|Alan Silvestri
|2:07
|21
|Whatever It Takes
|Alan Silvestri
|2:56
|22
|Not Good
|Alan Silvestri
|1:54
|23
|Gotta Get Out
|Alan Silvestri
|2:38
|24
|I Was Made for This
|Alan Silvestri
|4:38
|25
|Tres Amigos
|Alan Silvestri
|3:38
|26
|Tunnel Scape
|Alan Silvestri
|3:16
|27
|Worth It
|Alan Silvestri
|4:16
|28
|Portals
|Alan Silvestri
|3:17
|29
|Get This Thing Started
|Alan Silvestri
|4:55
|30
|The One
|Alan Silvestri
|2:09
|31
|You Did Good
|Alan Silvestri
|1:58
|32
|The Real Hero
|Alan Silvestri
|5:55
|33
|Five Seconds
|Alan Silvestri
|1:46
|34
|Go Ahead
|Alan Silvestri
|2:57
|35
|Main on End
|Alan Silvestri
|3:11