|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Origin of Evil
|The Newton Brothers
|0:58
|2
|The Spirit World Is Unpredictable
|The Newton Brothers
|0:52
|3
|Goodnight Daddy
|The Newton Brothers
|1:00
|4
|Bedtime
|The Newton Brothers
|0:57
|5
|Father Tom
|The Newton Brothers
|1:11
|6
|The Ouija Board
|The Newton Brothers
|1:51
|7
|Are You There?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:38
|8
|Who's Your Friend?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:04
|9
|Basement
|The Newton Brothers
|1:40
|10
|Daddy, Are You Here?
|The Newton Brothers
|3:42
|11
|Alice and Lina
|The Newton Brothers
|0:49
|12
|Lina's Kiss
|The Newton Brothers
|0:52
|13
|What Do You Want to Tell Him?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:18
|14
|Whispers
|The Newton Brothers
|1:00
|15
|Do You Know What It Feels Like to Be Strangled to Death?
|The Newton Brothers
|0:51
|16
|Polish Papers
|The Newton Brothers
|1:18
|17
|I Don't Wanna Go to School!
|The Newton Brothers
|0:25
|18
|Malum In Se
|The Newton Brothers
|1:28
|19
|Don't Hide Behind the Collar
|The Newton Brothers
|2:13
|20
|Need to Speak to You Privately
|The Newton Brothers
|1:48
|21
|I Don't Think Your Daughter's a Fraud
|The Newton Brothers
|2:31
|22
|The Devil's Doctor
|The Newton Brothers
|4:13
|23
|The Most Wonderful Awful Things
|The Newton Brothers
|1:06
|24
|Crawling Up
|The Newton Brothers
|1:13
|25
|Stop the Voices
|The Newton Brothers
|2:07
|26
|666
|The Newton Brothers
|2:05
|27
|Goodbye, Doris
|The Newton Brothers
|0:52
|28
|Mortem
|The Newton Brothers
|1:40
|29
|Doris, Are You There?
|The Newton Brothers
|1:30