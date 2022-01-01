Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола
Музыка из фильма «Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола» (2016)
Ouija: Origin of Evil Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола 2016 / США
7.5 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола» (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ouija: Origin of Evil (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. The Newton Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Origin of Evil The Newton Brothers 0:58
2 The Spirit World Is Unpredictable The Newton Brothers 0:52
3 Goodnight Daddy The Newton Brothers 1:00
4 Bedtime The Newton Brothers 0:57
5 Father Tom The Newton Brothers 1:11
6 The Ouija Board The Newton Brothers 1:51
7 Are You There? The Newton Brothers 1:38
8 Who's Your Friend? The Newton Brothers 1:04
9 Basement The Newton Brothers 1:40
10 Daddy, Are You Here? The Newton Brothers 3:42
11 Alice and Lina The Newton Brothers 0:49
12 Lina's Kiss The Newton Brothers 0:52
13 What Do You Want to Tell Him? The Newton Brothers 1:18
14 Whispers The Newton Brothers 1:00
15 Do You Know What It Feels Like to Be Strangled to Death? The Newton Brothers 0:51
16 Polish Papers The Newton Brothers 1:18
17 I Don't Wanna Go to School! The Newton Brothers 0:25
18 Malum In Se The Newton Brothers 1:28
19 Don't Hide Behind the Collar The Newton Brothers 2:13
20 Need to Speak to You Privately The Newton Brothers 1:48
21 I Don't Think Your Daughter's a Fraud The Newton Brothers 2:31
22 The Devil's Doctor The Newton Brothers 4:13
23 The Most Wonderful Awful Things The Newton Brothers 1:06
24 Crawling Up The Newton Brothers 1:13
25 Stop the Voices The Newton Brothers 2:07
26 666 The Newton Brothers 2:05
27 Goodbye, Doris The Newton Brothers 0:52
28 Mortem The Newton Brothers 1:40
29 Doris, Are You There? The Newton Brothers 1:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Уиджи: Проклятие доски дьявола» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
