Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
128 ударов сердца в минуту 128 ударов сердца в минуту
Киноафиша Фильмы 128 ударов сердца в минуту Музыка из фильма «128 ударов сердца в минуту» (2015)
We Are Your Friends 128 ударов сердца в минуту 2015 / США / Великобритания / Франция
7.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «128 ударов сердца в минуту» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
We Are Your Friends (Music From the Original Motion Picture) [Deluxe]
We Are Your Friends (Music From the Original Motion Picture) [Deluxe] 18 композиций. Deorro, Years & Years, Hook N Sling, The Americanos, Scenic, Hayden James, Klingande, Will Sparks, AlunaGeorge, Dom Dolla, Go Freek, Oliver $, Jimi Jules, Seinabo Sey, Pyramid, The Rapture, Fake Blood, Bro Safari, Carnage, Justice, Simian
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Can Be Somebody (feat. Erin McCarley) Deorro 4:37
2 Desire (Gryffin Remix) Years & Years / Tom Hull 4:29
3 Break Yourself (feat. Far East Movement & Pusha T) Hook N Sling 3:21
4 BlackOut (feat. Lil Jon, Juicy J & Tyga) The Americanos / Jordan Houston 3:35
5 Another Sky (The Magician Remix) Scenic 6:40
6 Something About You (Pete Tong Kingstown Radio Edit) Hayden James / Alexander Burnett 3:12
7 Riva (Restart the Game) [feat. Broken Back] Klingande / Cédric Steinmyller 5:15
8 Ah Yeah So What (feat. Wiley & Elen Levon) [WAYF Edit] Will Sparks / Ilan Kidron 3:27
9 You Know You Like It (Tchami Remix) AlunaGeorge / Aluna Francis 5:04
10 Define Dom Dolla, Go Freek / Styalz Fuego 3:51
11 Pushing On Oliver $, Jimi Jules 2:43
12 Younger (Kygo Remix) Seinabo Sey 5:51
13 Cole’s Memories Pyramid 5:51
14 Sister Saviour (DFA Dub) The Rapture / James Murphy 4:25
15 I Think I Like It Fake Blood 5:35
16 The Drop (VIP Mix) Bro Safari 2:53
17 I Like Tuh (feat. I LOVE MAKONNEN) Carnage / M. Sheran 3:08
18 We Are Your Friends Justice, Simian 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «128 ударов сердца в минуту» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «128 ударов сердца в минуту» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Конфликты с «Ленкомом» аукнулись: состояние вдовы Караченцова вызвало оторопь
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Помогать не собираюсь»: Губерниев не стал молчать об участии сына в новом «Голосе»
Точный день назван: вот когда осужденный за смертельное ДТП Ефремов выйдет на свободу
Дело не в деньгах: вот почему принц Гарри готов выставить свою жизнь напоказ
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Такого не ожидал никто: правда о конфликте Рудковской с известным журналистом вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Галкин постарался: вот как сейчас выглядит Пугачева без фотошопа
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
«Отвернуться и не смотреть»: засветившуюся в купальнике Успенскую растоптали
Приложение киноафиши