|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Can Be Somebody (feat. Erin McCarley)
|Deorro
|4:37
|2
|Desire (Gryffin Remix)
|Years & Years / Tom Hull
|4:29
|3
|Break Yourself (feat. Far East Movement & Pusha T)
|Hook N Sling
|3:21
|4
|BlackOut (feat. Lil Jon, Juicy J & Tyga)
|The Americanos / Jordan Houston
|3:35
|5
|Another Sky (The Magician Remix)
|Scenic
|6:40
|6
|Something About You (Pete Tong Kingstown Radio Edit)
|Hayden James / Alexander Burnett
|3:12
|7
|Riva (Restart the Game) [feat. Broken Back]
|Klingande / Cédric Steinmyller
|5:15
|8
|Ah Yeah So What (feat. Wiley & Elen Levon) [WAYF Edit]
|Will Sparks / Ilan Kidron
|3:27
|9
|You Know You Like It (Tchami Remix)
|AlunaGeorge / Aluna Francis
|5:04
|10
|Define
|Dom Dolla, Go Freek / Styalz Fuego
|3:51
|11
|Pushing On
|Oliver $, Jimi Jules
|2:43
|12
|Younger (Kygo Remix)
|Seinabo Sey
|5:51
|13
|Cole’s Memories
|Pyramid
|5:51
|14
|Sister Saviour (DFA Dub)
|The Rapture / James Murphy
|4:25
|15
|I Think I Like It
|Fake Blood
|5:35
|16
|The Drop (VIP Mix)
|Bro Safari
|2:53
|17
|I Like Tuh (feat. I LOVE MAKONNEN)
|Carnage / M. Sheran
|3:08
|18
|We Are Your Friends
|Justice, Simian
|4:19