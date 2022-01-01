Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сделано в Америке
American made Сделано в Америке 2017 / США
7.5 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Сделано в Америке» (2017)

American Made (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
American Made (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Walter Murphy, The Big Apple Band, The Allman Brothers Band, Linda Ronstadt, John Ever Villa, Townes Van Zandt, Louis Clark, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Troyes, Loosely Tight, The Heavy, Кристоф Бек
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Fifth of Beethoven Walter Murphy, The Big Apple Band / Walter Murphy 3:03
2 One Way Out (Live At The Fillmore East/1971) The Allman Brothers Band / Elmore James 4:57
3 Blue Bayou Linda Ronstadt 3:53
4 Seguro Lo Hara Otro John Ever Villa / Luis Fernando Beltran 3:21
5 Black Widow Blues Townes Van Zandt 2:23
6 Hooked On Classics, Pt. 1 & 2 Louis Clark, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Louis Clark 5:07
7 I Don't Need You The Troyes 2:08
8 Loud n' Restless Loosely Tight / Dennis Livingston 4:20
9 What Makes a Good Man The Heavy 3:48
10 What Now? Кристоф Бек 2:03
11 Sandanistas Y Reagan Кристоф Бек 1:06
12 Heading To the States Кристоф Бек 2:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сделано в Америке» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сделано в Америке» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
