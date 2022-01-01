|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Fifth of Beethoven
|Walter Murphy, The Big Apple Band / Walter Murphy
|3:03
|2
|One Way Out (Live At The Fillmore East/1971)
|The Allman Brothers Band / Elmore James
|4:57
|3
|Blue Bayou
|Linda Ronstadt
|3:53
|4
|Seguro Lo Hara Otro
|John Ever Villa / Luis Fernando Beltran
|3:21
|5
|Black Widow Blues
|Townes Van Zandt
|2:23
|6
|Hooked On Classics, Pt. 1 & 2
|Louis Clark, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Louis Clark
|5:07
|7
|I Don't Need You
|The Troyes
|2:08
|8
|Loud n' Restless
|Loosely Tight / Dennis Livingston
|4:20
|9
|What Makes a Good Man
|The Heavy
|3:48
|10
|What Now?
|Кристоф Бек
|2:03
|11
|Sandanistas Y Reagan
|Кристоф Бек
|1:06
|12
|Heading To the States
|Кристоф Бек
|2:44