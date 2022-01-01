Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Смурфики: Затерянная деревня Смурфики: Затерянная деревня
Киноафиша Фильмы Смурфики: Затерянная деревня Музыка из мультфильма «Смурфики: Затерянная деревня» (2017)
Smurfs: The Lost Village Смурфики: Затерянная деревня 2017 / США
6.3 Оцените
29 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из мультфильма «Смурфики: Затерянная деревня» (2017)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Smurfs: The Lost Village (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Shaley Scott, Christopher Lennertz, Christopher Lennertz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 You Will Always Find Me In Your Heart Shaley Scott, Christopher Lennertz / Christopher Lennertz 4:34
2 To the Village Christopher Lennertz 2:07
3 Meet the Smurfs Christopher Lennertz 2:39
4 Gargamel’s Lair Christopher Lennertz 1:46
5 Behind the Mask Christopher Lennertz 1:16
6 The Cauldron Christopher Lennertz 2:07
7 Get Those Smurfs! Christopher Lennertz 2:05
8 The Enchanted Forest Christopher Lennertz 2:18
9 Discovering Dragonflies Christopher Lennertz 1:36
10 Freezeball Chase Christopher Lennertz 2:11
11 Rabbit Warren Hoedown Christopher Lennertz 1:38
12 Campfire Stories Christopher Lennertz 3:28
13 Raft Chase Christopher Lennertz 2:20
14 Over the Falls Christopher Lennertz 2:53
15 Captured! Christopher Lennertz 1:51
16 SmurfWillow Christopher Lennertz 1:42
17 They’re Coming: Dogfight Christopher Lennertz 2:59
18 Papa and Smurfette Christopher Lennertz 1:59
19 Gargamel Attacks Christopher Lennertz 3:16
20 A Lonely Purpose Christopher Lennertz 2:08
21 Dark Magic Christopher Lennertz 2:34
22 Smurfette Saves the Day Christopher Lennertz 2:44
23 The Truest Smurf of All (feat. Shaley Scott) Christopher Lennertz 4:58
24 End Credits Suite Christopher Lennertz 3:44
25 Smurf Eating Flowers (Bonus Track) Christopher Lennertz 0:59
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Смурфики: Затерянная деревня» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Смурфики: Затерянная деревня» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Приложение киноафиши