|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|You Will Always Find Me In Your Heart
|Shaley Scott, Christopher Lennertz / Christopher Lennertz
|4:34
|2
|To the Village
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:07
|3
|Meet the Smurfs
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:39
|4
|Gargamel’s Lair
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:46
|5
|Behind the Mask
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:16
|6
|The Cauldron
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:07
|7
|Get Those Smurfs!
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:05
|8
|The Enchanted Forest
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:18
|9
|Discovering Dragonflies
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:36
|10
|Freezeball Chase
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:11
|11
|Rabbit Warren Hoedown
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:38
|12
|Campfire Stories
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:28
|13
|Raft Chase
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:20
|14
|Over the Falls
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:53
|15
|Captured!
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:51
|16
|SmurfWillow
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:42
|17
|They’re Coming: Dogfight
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:59
|18
|Papa and Smurfette
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:59
|19
|Gargamel Attacks
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:16
|20
|A Lonely Purpose
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:08
|21
|Dark Magic
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:34
|22
|Smurfette Saves the Day
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:44
|23
|The Truest Smurf of All (feat. Shaley Scott)
|Christopher Lennertz
|4:58
|24
|End Credits Suite
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:44
|25
|Smurf Eating Flowers (Bonus Track)
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:59