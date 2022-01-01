1 The Great Beyond Sausage Party Cast / Алан Менкен 3:13

2 Darren, the Dark Lord Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 0:55

3 Chosen Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:51

4 I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) Meat Loaf / Jim Steinman 5:14

5 The Crash Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:34

6 Douche Loses It Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:17

7 Wake Me up Before You Go-Go Wham! / George Michael 3:50

8 Our Heroes Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:31

9 He's Coming Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:48

10 Food Massacre Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:16

11 Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen / J. DeNicola 3:47

12 True Spandau Ballet / Gary Kemp 5:32

13 The Spooge Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:46

14 Magical Sausage Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:40

15 Gone JR JR 3:47

16 We're Home Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:29

17 The Cookbook Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:27

18 I Have Proof Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:06

19 Big Speech Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:04

20 The Big Fight Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:38

21 Final Battle Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 4:04

22 It's Your Thing The Isley Brothers / O'Kelly Isley Jr. 2:47

23 Finale Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:25

24 Joy to the World Three Dog Night / Hoyt Axton 3:15