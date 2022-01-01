Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Sausage Party Полный расколбас 2016 / США
Музыка из фильма «Полный расколбас» (2016)

Sausage Party (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sausage Party (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Sausage Party Cast, Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен, Meat Loaf, Wham!, Eric Carmen, Spandau Ballet, JR JR, The Isley Brothers, Three Dog Night
1 The Great Beyond Sausage Party Cast / Алан Менкен 3:13
2 Darren, the Dark Lord Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 0:55
3 Chosen Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:51
4 I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) Meat Loaf / Jim Steinman 5:14
5 The Crash Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:34
6 Douche Loses It Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:17
7 Wake Me up Before You Go-Go Wham! / George Michael 3:50
8 Our Heroes Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:31
9 He's Coming Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:48
10 Food Massacre Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:16
11 Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen / J. DeNicola 3:47
12 True Spandau Ballet / Gary Kemp 5:32
13 The Spooge Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:46
14 Magical Sausage Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:40
15 Gone JR JR 3:47
16 We're Home Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:29
17 The Cookbook Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 1:27
18 I Have Proof Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:06
19 Big Speech Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 3:04
20 The Big Fight Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:38
21 Final Battle Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 4:04
22 It's Your Thing The Isley Brothers / O'Kelly Isley Jr. 2:47
23 Finale Christopher Lennertz, Алан Менкен / Алан Менкен 2:25
24 Joy to the World Three Dog Night / Hoyt Axton 3:15
25 The Great Beyond Around the World Sausage Party Cast / Алан Менкен 2:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полный расколбас» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полный расколбас» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
