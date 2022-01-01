|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Zev Meets Max
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:14
|2
|The Letter
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:54
|3
|Answer Me
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:13
|4
|Mr. Guttman
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:41
|5
|Sometimes I Forget
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:43
|6
|Ruth, I Can't See / Riding in Style
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:41
|7
|Stand By the Window
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:46
|8
|It Was Not Him
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:42
|9
|Passport / Visit to Canada
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:26
|10
|Are You Rudy Kurlander?
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|11
|It Is I Who Am Sorry
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:54
|12
|Zev's Journey
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:30
|13
|Plan Remembered
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:58
|14
|The Face of the Man
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:02
|15
|Awaiting the Kurlander
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:52
|16
|Haus
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:34
|17
|The Collection
|Майкл Дэнна
|3:31
|18
|I Made a Mistake
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:13
|19
|Aftermath / The Phone Call
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:57
|20
|Wagner Interlude
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:58
|21
|Difficult Things You Can't Forget
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:40
|22
|Nearing the Cottage
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:21
|23
|Your Voice I Have Not Forgotten
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:16
|24
|Tell Them Who You Are
|Майкл Дэнна
|9:52