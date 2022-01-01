Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Помнить
Remember Помнить 2015 / Канада
6.9 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Помнить» (2015)

Remember (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Remember (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Майкл Дэнна
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Zev Meets Max Майкл Дэнна 3:14
2 The Letter Майкл Дэнна 1:54
3 Answer Me Майкл Дэнна 2:13
4 Mr. Guttman Майкл Дэнна 0:41
5 Sometimes I Forget Майкл Дэнна 0:43
6 Ruth, I Can't See / Riding in Style Майкл Дэнна 2:41
7 Stand By the Window Майкл Дэнна 2:46
8 It Was Not Him Майкл Дэнна 3:42
9 Passport / Visit to Canada Майкл Дэнна 2:26
10 Are You Rudy Kurlander? Майкл Дэнна 0:55
11 It Is I Who Am Sorry Майкл Дэнна 0:54
12 Zev's Journey Майкл Дэнна 2:30
13 Plan Remembered Майкл Дэнна 0:58
14 The Face of the Man Майкл Дэнна 1:02
15 Awaiting the Kurlander Майкл Дэнна 2:52
16 Haus Майкл Дэнна 1:34
17 The Collection Майкл Дэнна 3:31
18 I Made a Mistake Майкл Дэнна 2:13
19 Aftermath / The Phone Call Майкл Дэнна 4:57
20 Wagner Interlude Майкл Дэнна 0:58
21 Difficult Things You Can't Forget Майкл Дэнна 4:40
22 Nearing the Cottage Майкл Дэнна 1:21
23 Your Voice I Have Not Forgotten Майкл Дэнна 2:16
24 Tell Them Who You Are Майкл Дэнна 9:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Помнить» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Помнить» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
