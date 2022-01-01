1 Zev Meets Max Майкл Дэнна 3:14

2 The Letter Майкл Дэнна 1:54

3 Answer Me Майкл Дэнна 2:13

4 Mr. Guttman Майкл Дэнна 0:41

5 Sometimes I Forget Майкл Дэнна 0:43

6 Ruth, I Can't See / Riding in Style Майкл Дэнна 2:41

7 Stand By the Window Майкл Дэнна 2:46

8 It Was Not Him Майкл Дэнна 3:42

9 Passport / Visit to Canada Майкл Дэнна 2:26

10 Are You Rudy Kurlander? Майкл Дэнна 0:55

11 It Is I Who Am Sorry Майкл Дэнна 0:54

12 Zev's Journey Майкл Дэнна 2:30

13 Plan Remembered Майкл Дэнна 0:58

14 The Face of the Man Майкл Дэнна 1:02

15 Awaiting the Kurlander Майкл Дэнна 2:52

16 Haus Майкл Дэнна 1:34

17 The Collection Майкл Дэнна 3:31

18 I Made a Mistake Майкл Дэнна 2:13

19 Aftermath / The Phone Call Майкл Дэнна 4:57

20 Wagner Interlude Майкл Дэнна 0:58

21 Difficult Things You Can't Forget Майкл Дэнна 4:40

22 Nearing the Cottage Майкл Дэнна 1:21

23 Your Voice I Have Not Forgotten Майкл Дэнна 2:16