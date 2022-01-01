1 Main Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) James Newton Howard 2:55

2 There Are Witches Among Us / The Bank / The Niffler James Newton Howard 6:54

3 Tina Takes Newt In / Macusa Headquarters James Newton Howard 1:56

4 Pie or Strudel / Escaping Queenie and Tina's Place James Newton Howard 3:05

5 Credence Hands Out Leaflets James Newton Howard 2:04

6 Inside the Case James Newton Howard 9:09

7 The Erumpent James Newton Howard 3:29

8 In the Cells James Newton Howard 2:11

9 Tina and Newt Trial / Let's Get the Good Stuff Out / You're One of Us Now / Swooping Evil James Newton Howard 8:00

10 Gnarlak Negotiations James Newton Howard 2:57

11 The Demiguise and the Occamy James Newton Howard 4:06

12 A Close Friend James Newton Howard 1:51

13 The Obscurus / Rooftop Chase James Newton Howard 3:49

14 He's Listening to You Tina James Newton Howard 2:05

15 Relieve Him of His Wand / Newt Releases the Thunderbird / Jacob's Farewell James Newton Howard 12:33

16 Newt Says Goodbye to Tina / Jacob's Bakery James Newton Howard 3:27

17 End Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) James Newton Howard 2:21

18 A Man and His Beasts (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 8:31

19 Soup and Leaflets (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:20

20 Billywig (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 1:31

21 The Demiguise and the Lollipop (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 0:59

22 I'm Not Your Ma (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:05

23 Blind Pig (Bonus Track) Emmi / Mario Grigorov 1:29

24 Newt Talks to Credence (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:13

25 End Titles, Pt. 2 (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) [Bonus Track] James Newton Howard 1:22