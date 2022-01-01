|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
|James Newton Howard
|2:55
|2
|There Are Witches Among Us / The Bank / The Niffler
|James Newton Howard
|6:54
|3
|Tina Takes Newt In / Macusa Headquarters
|James Newton Howard
|1:56
|4
|Pie or Strudel / Escaping Queenie and Tina's Place
|James Newton Howard
|3:05
|5
|Credence Hands Out Leaflets
|James Newton Howard
|2:04
|6
|Inside the Case
|James Newton Howard
|9:09
|7
|The Erumpent
|James Newton Howard
|3:29
|8
|In the Cells
|James Newton Howard
|2:11
|9
|Tina and Newt Trial / Let's Get the Good Stuff Out / You're One of Us Now / Swooping Evil
|James Newton Howard
|8:00
|10
|Gnarlak Negotiations
|James Newton Howard
|2:57
|11
|The Demiguise and the Occamy
|James Newton Howard
|4:06
|12
|A Close Friend
|James Newton Howard
|1:51
|13
|The Obscurus / Rooftop Chase
|James Newton Howard
|3:49
|14
|He's Listening to You Tina
|James Newton Howard
|2:05
|15
|Relieve Him of His Wand / Newt Releases the Thunderbird / Jacob's Farewell
|James Newton Howard
|12:33
|16
|Newt Says Goodbye to Tina / Jacob's Bakery
|James Newton Howard
|3:27
|17
|End Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
|James Newton Howard
|2:21
|18
|A Man and His Beasts (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|8:31
|19
|Soup and Leaflets (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|2:20
|20
|Billywig (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|1:31
|21
|The Demiguise and the Lollipop (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|0:59
|22
|I'm Not Your Ma (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|2:05
|23
|Blind Pig (Bonus Track)
|Emmi / Mario Grigorov
|1:29
|24
|Newt Talks to Credence (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|2:13
|25
|End Titles, Pt. 2 (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) [Bonus Track]
|James Newton Howard
|1:22
|26
|Kowalski Rag (Bonus Track)
|James Newton Howard
|5:13