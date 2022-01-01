Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Фантастические твари и где они обитают Фантастические твари и где они обитают
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Фантастические твари и где они обитают 2016 / Великобритания / США
8.0 Оцените
129 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Фантастические твари и где они обитают» (2016)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 26 композиций. James Newton Howard, Emmi
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. James Newton Howard
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) James Newton Howard 2:55
2 There Are Witches Among Us / The Bank / The Niffler James Newton Howard 6:54
3 Tina Takes Newt In / Macusa Headquarters James Newton Howard 1:56
4 Pie or Strudel / Escaping Queenie and Tina's Place James Newton Howard 3:05
5 Credence Hands Out Leaflets James Newton Howard 2:04
6 Inside the Case James Newton Howard 9:09
7 The Erumpent James Newton Howard 3:29
8 In the Cells James Newton Howard 2:11
9 Tina and Newt Trial / Let's Get the Good Stuff Out / You're One of Us Now / Swooping Evil James Newton Howard 8:00
10 Gnarlak Negotiations James Newton Howard 2:57
11 The Demiguise and the Occamy James Newton Howard 4:06
12 A Close Friend James Newton Howard 1:51
13 The Obscurus / Rooftop Chase James Newton Howard 3:49
14 He's Listening to You Tina James Newton Howard 2:05
15 Relieve Him of His Wand / Newt Releases the Thunderbird / Jacob's Farewell James Newton Howard 12:33
16 Newt Says Goodbye to Tina / Jacob's Bakery James Newton Howard 3:27
17 End Titles (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) James Newton Howard 2:21
18 A Man and His Beasts (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 8:31
19 Soup and Leaflets (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:20
20 Billywig (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 1:31
21 The Demiguise and the Lollipop (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 0:59
22 I'm Not Your Ma (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:05
23 Blind Pig (Bonus Track) Emmi / Mario Grigorov 1:29
24 Newt Talks to Credence (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 2:13
25 End Titles, Pt. 2 (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) [Bonus Track] James Newton Howard 1:22
26 Kowalski Rag (Bonus Track) James Newton Howard 5:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Фантастические твари и где они обитают» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Фантастические твари и где они обитают» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
