Доктор Стрэндж Доктор Стрэндж
Киноафиша Фильмы Доктор Стрэндж Музыка из фильма «Доктор Стрэндж» (2016)
Doctor Strange Доктор Стрэндж 2016 / США
8.2 Оцените
168 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Доктор Стрэндж» (2016)

Доктор Стрэндж (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Доктор Стрэндж (Оригинальный саундтрек) 19 композиций. Michael Giacchino
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ancient Sorcerer's Secret Michael Giacchino 2:37
2 The Hands Dealt Michael Giacchino 2:56
3 A Long Strange Trip Michael Giacchino 2:29
4 The Eyes Have It Michael Giacchino 1:24
5 Mystery Training Michael Giacchino 1:54
6 Reading Is Fundamental Michael Giacchino 1:39
7 Inside the Mirror Dimension Michael Giacchino 4:04
8 The True Purpose of the Sorcerer Michael Giacchino 2:09
9 Sanctimonious Sanctum Sacking Michael Giacchino 7:28
10 Astral Doom Michael Giacchino 3:42
11 Post Op Paracosm Michael Giacchino 1:15
12 Hippocratic Hypocrite Michael Giacchino 1:34
13 Smote and Mirrors Michael Giacchino 6:29
14 Ancient History Michael Giacchino 4:08
15 Hong Kong Kablooey Michael Giacchino 3:35
16 Astral Worlds Worst Killer Michael Giacchino 6:18
17 Strange Days Ahead Michael Giacchino 6:00
18 Go for Baroque Michael Giacchino 2:55
19 The Master of the Mystic End Credits Michael Giacchino 3:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доктор Стрэндж» (2016) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доктор Стрэндж» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
