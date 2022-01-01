|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ancient Sorcerer's Secret
|Michael Giacchino
|2:37
|2
|The Hands Dealt
|Michael Giacchino
|2:56
|3
|A Long Strange Trip
|Michael Giacchino
|2:29
|4
|The Eyes Have It
|Michael Giacchino
|1:24
|5
|Mystery Training
|Michael Giacchino
|1:54
|6
|Reading Is Fundamental
|Michael Giacchino
|1:39
|7
|Inside the Mirror Dimension
|Michael Giacchino
|4:04
|8
|The True Purpose of the Sorcerer
|Michael Giacchino
|2:09
|9
|Sanctimonious Sanctum Sacking
|Michael Giacchino
|7:28
|10
|Astral Doom
|Michael Giacchino
|3:42
|11
|Post Op Paracosm
|Michael Giacchino
|1:15
|12
|Hippocratic Hypocrite
|Michael Giacchino
|1:34
|13
|Smote and Mirrors
|Michael Giacchino
|6:29
|14
|Ancient History
|Michael Giacchino
|4:08
|15
|Hong Kong Kablooey
|Michael Giacchino
|3:35
|16
|Astral Worlds Worst Killer
|Michael Giacchino
|6:18
|17
|Strange Days Ahead
|Michael Giacchino
|6:00
|18
|Go for Baroque
|Michael Giacchino
|2:55
|19
|The Master of the Mystic End Credits
|Michael Giacchino
|3:51