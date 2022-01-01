1 She Became a Mystery Ryan Lott 1:21

2 Forget the Miracle Ever Happened Ryan Lott 1:46

3 We Bring the Rain Down on Our Enemies Ryan Lott 3:26

4 The Way You Should Feel Your Whole Life Ryan Lott 1:42

5 You Will Hardly Know Who I Am or What I Mean Ryan Lott 2:53

6 She Wouldn’t Be Found Until She Wanted to Be Ryan Lott 1:02

7 The Detroitiest Part of Orlando Ryan Lott 2:18

8 You Will Go to the Paper Towns and You Will Never Come Back Ryan Lott 1:59

9 You Have to Get Lost Before You Find Yourself Ryan Lott 3:36

10 I Had to Imagine My Way Into Her Map Ryan Lott 2:08

11 You Like Dragons? Ryan Lott 2:13

12 Agloe Ryan Lott 2:06

13 I Don’t Even Know Me Ryan Lott 2:36

14 A Paper Town for a Paper Girl Ryan Lott 2:06