|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|She Became a Mystery
|Ryan Lott
|1:21
|2
|Forget the Miracle Ever Happened
|Ryan Lott
|1:46
|3
|We Bring the Rain Down on Our Enemies
|Ryan Lott
|3:26
|4
|The Way You Should Feel Your Whole Life
|Ryan Lott
|1:42
|5
|You Will Hardly Know Who I Am or What I Mean
|Ryan Lott
|2:53
|6
|She Wouldn’t Be Found Until She Wanted to Be
|Ryan Lott
|1:02
|7
|The Detroitiest Part of Orlando
|Ryan Lott
|2:18
|8
|You Will Go to the Paper Towns and You Will Never Come Back
|Ryan Lott
|1:59
|9
|You Have to Get Lost Before You Find Yourself
|Ryan Lott
|3:36
|10
|I Had to Imagine My Way Into Her Map
|Ryan Lott
|2:08
|11
|You Like Dragons?
|Ryan Lott
|2:13
|12
|Agloe
|Ryan Lott
|2:06
|13
|I Don’t Even Know Me
|Ryan Lott
|2:36
|14
|A Paper Town for a Paper Girl
|Ryan Lott
|2:06
|15
|The Myth We Made You Out to Be
|Ryan Lott
|1:42