Бумажные города Бумажные города
Музыка из фильма «Бумажные города» (2015)
Paper Towns Бумажные города 2015 / США
7.0 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Бумажные города» (2015)

Paper Towns (Original Motion Picture Score)
Paper Towns (Original Motion Picture Score) 15 композиций. Ryan Lott
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 She Became a Mystery Ryan Lott 1:21
2 Forget the Miracle Ever Happened Ryan Lott 1:46
3 We Bring the Rain Down on Our Enemies Ryan Lott 3:26
4 The Way You Should Feel Your Whole Life Ryan Lott 1:42
5 You Will Hardly Know Who I Am or What I Mean Ryan Lott 2:53
6 She Wouldn’t Be Found Until She Wanted to Be Ryan Lott 1:02
7 The Detroitiest Part of Orlando Ryan Lott 2:18
8 You Will Go to the Paper Towns and You Will Never Come Back Ryan Lott 1:59
9 You Have to Get Lost Before You Find Yourself Ryan Lott 3:36
10 I Had to Imagine My Way Into Her Map Ryan Lott 2:08
11 You Like Dragons? Ryan Lott 2:13
12 Agloe Ryan Lott 2:06
13 I Don’t Even Know Me Ryan Lott 2:36
14 A Paper Town for a Paper Girl Ryan Lott 2:06
15 The Myth We Made You Out to Be Ryan Lott 1:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бумажные города» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бумажные города» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
