Киноафиша Фильмы Стажер Музыка из фильма «Стажер» (2015)
The Intern Стажер 2015 / США
8.0 Оцените
65 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Стажер» (2015)

Вся информация о фильме
The Intern (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Intern (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Теодор Шапиро, Ray Charles, Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto, Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, Benny Goodman, Джин Келли
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Love and Work Теодор Шапиро 3:54
2 Late for Everything Теодор Шапиро 0:51
3 Interns Get Started Теодор Шапиро 2:15
4 Deed I Do Ray Charles 2:28
5 Grown Up Conversation Теодор Шапиро 2:22
6 The Girl From Ipanema Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto / Vinicius de Moraes 5:18
7 Facebook Friends Теодор Шапиро 3:19
8 These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You) Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra / Jack Strachey 3:18
9 Ain't Misbehavin' Benny Goodman / Harry Brooks 5:15
10 Ben and Fiona Теодор Шапиро 2:33
11 I Spy Something Green Теодор Шапиро 3:23
12 San Francisco Теодор Шапиро 6:03
13 You Were Meant for Me Джин Келли / Nacio Herb Brown 3:33
14 To the Airport Теодор Шапиро 0:50
15 We Can Try Теодор Шапиро 2:08
16 Intern Slash Best Friend Теодор Шапиро 1:28
17 Breathe Deeply Jules Теодор Шапиро 2:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Стажер» (2015) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Стажер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
