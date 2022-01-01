|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love and Work
|Теодор Шапиро
|3:54
|2
|Late for Everything
|Теодор Шапиро
|0:51
|3
|Interns Get Started
|Теодор Шапиро
|2:15
|4
|Deed I Do
|Ray Charles
|2:28
|5
|Grown Up Conversation
|Теодор Шапиро
|2:22
|6
|The Girl From Ipanema
|Stan Getz, João Gilberto, Astrud Gilberto / Vinicius de Moraes
|5:18
|7
|Facebook Friends
|Теодор Шапиро
|3:19
|8
|These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You)
|Billie Holiday, Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra / Jack Strachey
|3:18
|9
|Ain't Misbehavin'
|Benny Goodman / Harry Brooks
|5:15
|10
|Ben and Fiona
|Теодор Шапиро
|2:33
|11
|I Spy Something Green
|Теодор Шапиро
|3:23
|12
|San Francisco
|Теодор Шапиро
|6:03
|13
|You Were Meant for Me
|Джин Келли / Nacio Herb Brown
|3:33
|14
|To the Airport
|Теодор Шапиро
|0:50
|15
|We Can Try
|Теодор Шапиро
|2:08
|16
|Intern Slash Best Friend
|Теодор Шапиро
|1:28
|17
|Breathe Deeply Jules
|Теодор Шапиро
|2:01