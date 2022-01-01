Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Уцелевший
Lone Survivor Уцелевший 2013 / США
7.0
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Уцелевший» (2013)

Lone Survivor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lone Survivor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Explosions In the Sky, Стив Яблонски
Lone Survivor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lone Survivor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Explosions In the Sky, Стив Яблонски
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Warriors Explosions In the Sky 2:25
2 Waking Up Explosions In the Sky 4:51
3 Briefing Explosions In the Sky 3:19
4 Seal Credo/Landing Explosions In the Sky 4:00
5 Checkpoints Explosions In the Sky 4:56
6 The Goat Herders Стив Яблонски 5:34
7 The Decision Explosions In the Sky 4:54
8 Set Them Free Explosions In the Sky 2:25
9 False Summit Explosions In the Sky 3:03
10 Murphy's Ridge Explosions In the Sky 5:41
11 47 Down Стив Яблонски 2:23
12 Axe Explosions In the Sky 1:52
13 Qrf En Route Explosions In the Sky 2:17
14 Hunted Explosions In the Sky 0:51
15 Gulab Explosions In the Sky 2:02
16 Near Beheading Explosions In the Sky 2:33
17 A Storm Is Coming Explosions In the Sky 2:07
18 Letter Received/Taliban Attacks Стив Яблонски 3:52
19 Lone Survivor Стив Яблонски 3:38
20 Never, Never, Never Give Up Explosions In the Sky 2:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Уцелевший» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Уцелевший» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
