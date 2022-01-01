|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Warriors
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:25
|2
|Waking Up
|Explosions In the Sky
|4:51
|3
|Briefing
|Explosions In the Sky
|3:19
|4
|Seal Credo/Landing
|Explosions In the Sky
|4:00
|5
|Checkpoints
|Explosions In the Sky
|4:56
|6
|The Goat Herders
|Стив Яблонски
|5:34
|7
|The Decision
|Explosions In the Sky
|4:54
|8
|Set Them Free
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:25
|9
|False Summit
|Explosions In the Sky
|3:03
|10
|Murphy's Ridge
|Explosions In the Sky
|5:41
|11
|47 Down
|Стив Яблонски
|2:23
|12
|Axe
|Explosions In the Sky
|1:52
|13
|Qrf En Route
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:17
|14
|Hunted
|Explosions In the Sky
|0:51
|15
|Gulab
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:02
|16
|Near Beheading
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:33
|17
|A Storm Is Coming
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:07
|18
|Letter Received/Taliban Attacks
|Стив Яблонски
|3:52
|19
|Lone Survivor
|Стив Яблонски
|3:38
|20
|Never, Never, Never Give Up
|Explosions In the Sky
|2:44