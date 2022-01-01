|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|At Your Door (feat. Big Harp)
|Nathaniel Walcott, Mike Mogis
|2:55
|2
|You Are Your Mother's Child
|Conor Oberst
|3:56
|3
|End Run
|Cloudbirds
|4:29
|4
|American Man
|Rio Bravo
|4:00
|5
|Polkadot
|Like Pioneers
|3:02
|6
|No Time To Speak
|Bear Driver / Harry Dean
|3:41
|7
|Will You Be By Me
|Wallpaper Airplanes
|5:45
|8
|I Won't Love You Any Less
|3:09
|9
|Between the Bars
|Elliott Smith
|2:21
|10
|The Calendar Hung Itself...
|Bright Eyes / Conor Oberst
|3:56
|11
|A Mountain, A Peak
|Bill Ricchini
|4:12
|12
|Somersaults In Spring
|Friends of Gemini / Nathaniel Walcott
|4:47