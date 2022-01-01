Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Писатели Писатели
Киноафиша Фильмы Писатели Музыка из фильма «Писатели» (2012)
Stuck in Love Писатели 2012 / США
8.1 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Писатели» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
Stuck In Love (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stuck In Love (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Nathaniel Walcott, Mike Mogis, Conor Oberst, Cloudbirds, Rio Bravo, Like Pioneers, Bear Driver, Wallpaper Airplanes, , Elliott Smith, Bright Eyes, Bill Ricchini, Friends of Gemini
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 At Your Door (feat. Big Harp) Nathaniel Walcott, Mike Mogis 2:55
2 You Are Your Mother's Child Conor Oberst 3:56
3 End Run Cloudbirds 4:29
4 American Man Rio Bravo 4:00
5 Polkadot Like Pioneers 3:02
6 No Time To Speak Bear Driver / Harry Dean 3:41
7 Will You Be By Me Wallpaper Airplanes 5:45
8 I Won't Love You Any Less 3:09
9 Between the Bars Elliott Smith 2:21
10 The Calendar Hung Itself... Bright Eyes / Conor Oberst 3:56
11 A Mountain, A Peak Bill Ricchini 4:12
12 Somersaults In Spring Friends of Gemini / Nathaniel Walcott 4:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Писатели» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Писатели» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Просто пошутил»: жестко высказавшегося Шаляпина вывели на чистую воду
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Одной свадьбы мало: подробности о бракосочетании Дженнифер Лопес слили в Сеть
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Приложение киноафиши