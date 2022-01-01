1 At Your Door (feat. Big Harp) Nathaniel Walcott, Mike Mogis 2:55

2 You Are Your Mother's Child Conor Oberst 3:56

3 End Run Cloudbirds 4:29

4 American Man Rio Bravo 4:00

5 Polkadot Like Pioneers 3:02

6 No Time To Speak Bear Driver / Harry Dean 3:41

7 Will You Be By Me Wallpaper Airplanes 5:45

8 I Won't Love You Any Less 3:09

9 Between the Bars Elliott Smith 2:21

10 The Calendar Hung Itself... Bright Eyes / Conor Oberst 3:56

11 A Mountain, A Peak Bill Ricchini 4:12