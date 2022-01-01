Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Дорога, дорога домой» (2013)
The Way Way Back Дорога, дорога домой 2013 / США
7.4 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Дорога, дорога домой» (2013)

The Way Way Back (Music From the Motion Picture)
The Way Way Back (Music From the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Edie Brickell, Mr. Mister, Ben Kweller, Young Galaxy, Army Navy, UFO, Wild Belle, Robert Palmer, Tim Myers, Eli "Paperboy" Reed, The Apache Relay, Trampled By Turtles, Роб Симонсен
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 For the Time Being Edie Brickell 3:28
2 Kyrie Mr. Mister / John Ross Lang 4:24
3 Out the Door Ben Kweller 3:41
4 Come and See Young Galaxy 4:00
5 Running Wild Army Navy 3:22
6 Young Blood UFO / Phil Mogg 3:04
7 Shine Wild Belle / Elliot Bergman 4:41
8 Sneakin' Sally Thru the Alley Robert Palmer / Allen Toussaint 4:25
9 Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers) Tim Myers 3:39
10 Recess Eli "Paperboy" Reed 3:22
11 Power Hungry Animals The Apache Relay 2:53
12 Alone Trampled By Turtles 4:27
13 Go Where the Love Is Edie Brickell 4:51
14 The Way Way Back Роб Симонсен 3:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дорога, дорога домой» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дорога, дорога домой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
