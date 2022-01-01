|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|For the Time Being
|Edie Brickell
|3:28
|2
|Kyrie
|Mr. Mister / John Ross Lang
|4:24
|3
|Out the Door
|Ben Kweller
|3:41
|4
|Come and See
|Young Galaxy
|4:00
|5
|Running Wild
|Army Navy
|3:22
|6
|Young Blood
|UFO / Phil Mogg
|3:04
|7
|Shine
|Wild Belle / Elliot Bergman
|4:41
|8
|Sneakin' Sally Thru the Alley
|Robert Palmer / Allen Toussaint
|4:25
|9
|Young At Heart (feat. The Rondo Brothers)
|Tim Myers
|3:39
|10
|Recess
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed
|3:22
|11
|Power Hungry Animals
|The Apache Relay
|2:53
|12
|Alone
|Trampled By Turtles
|4:27
|13
|Go Where the Love Is
|Edie Brickell
|4:51
|14
|The Way Way Back
|Роб Симонсен
|3:06