Придорожная закусочная
Road House Придорожная закусочная 1989 / США
7.7 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Придорожная закусочная» (1989)

Road House (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Road House (The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. The Jeff Healey Band, Bob Seger, Otis Redding, Little Feat, Патрик Суэйзи, Kris McKay
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Roadhouse Blues The Jeff Healey Band / Ray Manzarek 4:51
2 Blue Monday Bob Seger / Dave Bartholomew 2:23
3 I'm Tore Down The Jeff Healey Band / Sonny Thompson 4:25
4 These Arms of Mine Otis Redding 2:31
5 When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky The Jeff Healey Band / Bob Dylan 4:54
6 Rad Gumbo Little Feat / Sam Clayton 3:29
7 Raising Heaven (In Hell Tonight) Патрик Суэйзи / Willie Nile 4:41
8 A Good Heart Kris McKay / Maria McKee 4:59
9 Hoochie Coochie Man The Jeff Healey Band / Willie Dixon 5:14
10 Cliff's Edge Патрик Суэйзи / Stacy Widelitz 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Придорожная закусочная» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Придорожная закусочная» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
