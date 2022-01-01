|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Theme
|Bruce Rowland
|1:32
|2
|Jim's Ride
|Bruce Rowland
|1:31
|3
|The Chase
|Bruce Rowland
|5:03
|4
|Jessica's Theme (Breaking in the Colt)
|Bruce Rowland
|3:20
|5
|Henry Dies/Farewell to Frew
|Bruce Rowland
|1:48
|6
|Rosemary Recalls
|Bruce Rowland
|1:24
|7
|Mountain Theme
|Bruce Rowland
|1:54
|8
|Jessica's Sonata
|Bruce Rowland
|0:50
|9
|Jim Brings in the Brumbies
|Bruce Rowland
|2:01
|10
|Clancy's Theme
|Bruce Rowland
|2:12
|11
|The Brumbies
|Bruce Rowland
|2:08
|12
|Harrison's Homestead/Jim Gets His Horse
|Bruce Rowland
|2:31
|13
|Searching for Jessica
|Bruce Rowland
|4:01
|14
|End Titles
|Bruce Rowland
|3:56