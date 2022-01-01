Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мужчина с заснеженной реки Мужчина с заснеженной реки
Киноафиша Фильмы Мужчина с заснеженной реки Музыка из фильма «Мужчина с заснеженной реки» (1982)
The Man from Snowy River Мужчина с заснеженной реки 1982 / Австралия
7.3 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Мужчина с заснеженной реки» (1982)

The Man from Snowy River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Man from Snowy River (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Bruce Rowland
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Theme Bruce Rowland 1:32
2 Jim's Ride Bruce Rowland 1:31
3 The Chase Bruce Rowland 5:03
4 Jessica's Theme (Breaking in the Colt) Bruce Rowland 3:20
5 Henry Dies/Farewell to Frew Bruce Rowland 1:48
6 Rosemary Recalls Bruce Rowland 1:24
7 Mountain Theme Bruce Rowland 1:54
8 Jessica's Sonata Bruce Rowland 0:50
9 Jim Brings in the Brumbies Bruce Rowland 2:01
10 Clancy's Theme Bruce Rowland 2:12
11 The Brumbies Bruce Rowland 2:08
12 Harrison's Homestead/Jim Gets His Horse Bruce Rowland 2:31
13 Searching for Jessica Bruce Rowland 4:01
14 End Titles Bruce Rowland 3:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мужчина с заснеженной реки» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мужчина с заснеженной реки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
