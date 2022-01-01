|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Conjuring
|Joseph Bishara
|0:59
|2
|Dead Birds
|Joseph Bishara
|0:33
|3
|Clap Game
|Joseph Bishara
|5:22
|4
|Witch Perch
|Joseph Bishara
|2:30
|5
|Maurice
|Joseph Bishara
|0:57
|6
|touring Haunted planes
|Joseph Bishara
|1:36
|7
|taped Occurrences
|Joseph Bishara
|1:58
|8
|Black Bile
|Joseph Bishara
|1:04
|9
|She saw Something
|Joseph Bishara
|1:09
|10
|look what She made me do
|Joseph Bishara
|0:35
|11
|Sleepwalker
|Joseph Bishara
|1:34
|12
|Wall Searching
|Joseph Bishara
|0:27
|13
|Hanging Drop
|Joseph Bishara
|2:15
|14
|water corpse Vision
|Joseph Bishara
|1:44
|15
|You Look Very Pretty
|Joseph Bishara
|1:49
|16
|Souls Pulled In
|Joseph Bishara
|1:47
|17
|Witch Comes Through
|Joseph Bishara
|1:28
|18
|Birds Pulled In
|Joseph Bishara
|1:15
|19
|Murderous Offering
|Joseph Bishara
|0:58
|20
|The Soaring entities
|Joseph Bishara
|3:13
|21
|Ritual Casting
|Joseph Bishara
|3:26
|22
|Cellar Tone
|Joseph Bishara
|0:59
|23
|Annabelle
|Joseph Bishara
|3:26
|24
|Doll Box
|Joseph Bishara
|0:47
|25
|Family Theme
|Марк Айшем
|4:29