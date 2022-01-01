Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Заклятие Заклятие
Музыка из фильма «Заклятие» (2013)
The Conjuring Заклятие 2013 / США
8.1 Оцените
90 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Заклятие» (2013)

The Conjuring (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Conjuring (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Joseph Bishara, Марк Айшем
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Conjuring Joseph Bishara 0:59
2 Dead Birds Joseph Bishara 0:33
3 Clap Game Joseph Bishara 5:22
4 Witch Perch Joseph Bishara 2:30
5 Maurice Joseph Bishara 0:57
6 touring Haunted planes Joseph Bishara 1:36
7 taped Occurrences Joseph Bishara 1:58
8 Black Bile Joseph Bishara 1:04
9 She saw Something Joseph Bishara 1:09
10 look what She made me do Joseph Bishara 0:35
11 Sleepwalker Joseph Bishara 1:34
12 Wall Searching Joseph Bishara 0:27
13 Hanging Drop Joseph Bishara 2:15
14 water corpse Vision Joseph Bishara 1:44
15 You Look Very Pretty Joseph Bishara 1:49
16 Souls Pulled In Joseph Bishara 1:47
17 Witch Comes Through Joseph Bishara 1:28
18 Birds Pulled In Joseph Bishara 1:15
19 Murderous Offering Joseph Bishara 0:58
20 The Soaring entities Joseph Bishara 3:13
21 Ritual Casting Joseph Bishara 3:26
22 Cellar Tone Joseph Bishara 0:59
23 Annabelle Joseph Bishara 3:26
24 Doll Box Joseph Bishara 0:47
25 Family Theme Марк Айшем 4:29
Доступен список песен из фильма «Заклятие» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Заклятие» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
