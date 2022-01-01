1 The Conjuring Joseph Bishara 0:59

2 Dead Birds Joseph Bishara 0:33

3 Clap Game Joseph Bishara 5:22

4 Witch Perch Joseph Bishara 2:30

5 Maurice Joseph Bishara 0:57

6 touring Haunted planes Joseph Bishara 1:36

7 taped Occurrences Joseph Bishara 1:58

8 Black Bile Joseph Bishara 1:04

9 She saw Something Joseph Bishara 1:09

10 look what She made me do Joseph Bishara 0:35

11 Sleepwalker Joseph Bishara 1:34

12 Wall Searching Joseph Bishara 0:27

13 Hanging Drop Joseph Bishara 2:15

14 water corpse Vision Joseph Bishara 1:44

15 You Look Very Pretty Joseph Bishara 1:49

16 Souls Pulled In Joseph Bishara 1:47

17 Witch Comes Through Joseph Bishara 1:28

18 Birds Pulled In Joseph Bishara 1:15

19 Murderous Offering Joseph Bishara 0:58

20 The Soaring entities Joseph Bishara 3:13

21 Ritual Casting Joseph Bishara 3:26

22 Cellar Tone Joseph Bishara 0:59

23 Annabelle Joseph Bishara 3:26

24 Doll Box Joseph Bishara 0:47