Планета обезьян Планета обезьян
Киноафиша Фильмы Планета обезьян Музыка из фильма «Планета обезьян» (1968)
Planet of the Apes Планета обезьян 1968 / США
7.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Планета обезьян» (1968)

Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Planet of the Apes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare Jerry Goldsmith / Alfred Newman 0:15
2 Main Title Jerry Goldsmith 2:13
3 Crash Landing Jerry Goldsmith 6:39
4 The Searchers Jerry Goldsmith 2:26
5 The Search Continues Jerry Goldsmith 4:58
6 The Clothes Snatchers Jerry Goldsmith 3:10
7 The Hunt Jerry Goldsmith 5:10
8 A New Mate Jerry Goldsmith 1:06
9 The Revelation Jerry Goldsmith 3:23
10 No Escape Jerry Goldsmith 5:40
11 The Trial Jerry Goldsmith 1:45
12 New Identity Jerry Goldsmith 2:26
13 A Bid for Freedom Jerry Goldsmith 2:38
14 The Forbidden Zone Jerry Goldsmith 3:24
15 The Intruders Jerry Goldsmith 1:10
16 The Cave Jerry Goldsmith 1:21
17 The Revelation, Pt. 2 Jerry Goldsmith 3:25
18 Escape from the Planet of the Apes: Suite Jerry Goldsmith 16:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Планета обезьян» (1968) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Планета обезьян» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
