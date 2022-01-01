|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Twentieth Century Fox Fanfare
|Jerry Goldsmith / Alfred Newman
|0:15
|2
|Main Title
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:13
|3
|Crash Landing
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6:39
|4
|The Searchers
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:26
|5
|The Search Continues
|Jerry Goldsmith
|4:58
|6
|The Clothes Snatchers
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:10
|7
|The Hunt
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:10
|8
|A New Mate
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:06
|9
|The Revelation
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:23
|10
|No Escape
|Jerry Goldsmith
|5:40
|11
|The Trial
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:45
|12
|New Identity
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:26
|13
|A Bid for Freedom
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:38
|14
|The Forbidden Zone
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:24
|15
|The Intruders
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:10
|16
|The Cave
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:21
|17
|The Revelation, Pt. 2
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:25
|18
|Escape from the Planet of the Apes: Suite
|Jerry Goldsmith
|16:27