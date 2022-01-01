Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Храбрая сердцем Храбрая сердцем
Киноафиша Фильмы Храбрая сердцем Музыка из мультфильма «Храбрая сердцем» (2012)
Brave Храбрая сердцем 2012 / США
8.0 Оцените
62 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Храбрая сердцем» (2012)

Вся информация о мультфильме
Храбрая сердцем (Оригинальный саундтрек)
Храбрая сердцем (Оригинальный саундтрек) 25 композиций. Julie Fowlis, Birdy, Mumford & Sons, Патрик Дойл, Патрик Дойл, Billy Connolly, Alex Norton, Carey Wilson, Scott Davies, Gordon Neville, Эмма Томпсон, Peigi Barker, Лиза Арзамасова, Михаил Шуфутинский, Frankie Barranco
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Touch the Sky Julie Fowlis / Alex Mandel 2:31
2 Into the Open Air Julie Fowlis / Alex Mandel 2:42
3 Learn Me Right Birdy, Mumford & Sons / Mumford & Sons 3:46
4 Fate and Destiny Патрик Дойл 4:17
5 The Games Патрик Дойл 1:53
6 I Am Merida Патрик Дойл 2:23
7 Remember To Smile Патрик Дойл 2:17
8 Merida Rides Away Патрик Дойл 4:08
9 The Witch's Cottage Патрик Дойл 4:26
10 Song of Mor'du Патрик Дойл, Billy Connolly, Alex Norton, Carey Wilson, Scott Davies, Gordon Neville / Steve Purcell 2:18
11 Through the Castle Патрик Дойл 4:35
12 Legends Are Lessons Патрик Дойл 4:07
13 Show Us the Way Патрик Дойл 3:47
14 Mum Goes Wild Патрик Дойл 3:26
15 In Her Heart Патрик Дойл 2:37
16 Noble Maiden Fair (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal) Эмма Томпсон, Peigi Barker / Патрик Дойл 2:36
17 Not Now! Патрик Дойл 3:35
18 Get the Key Патрик Дойл 3:15
19 We've Both Changed Патрик Дойл 5:30
20 Merida's Home Патрик Дойл 1:33
21 Небо крыльями обнять Лиза Арзамасова / Mark Andrews 2:28
22 Небесный свет Лиза Арзамасова / Alexander Mandel 2:38
23 Песня Морду Михаил Шуфутинский / Steve Purcell 2:14
24 Душа летит Лиза Арзамасова / Andy Dodd 3:32
25 My Spirit Flies Frankie Barranco / Andy Dodd 3:32
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Храбрая сердцем» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Храбрая сердцем» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Брыльска прилюдно унизила Пугачеву: хватило одной короткой фразы
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши