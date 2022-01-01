|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Touch the Sky
|Julie Fowlis / Alex Mandel
|2:31
|2
|Into the Open Air
|Julie Fowlis / Alex Mandel
|2:42
|3
|Learn Me Right
|Birdy, Mumford & Sons / Mumford & Sons
|3:46
|4
|Fate and Destiny
|Патрик Дойл
|4:17
|5
|The Games
|Патрик Дойл
|1:53
|6
|I Am Merida
|Патрик Дойл
|2:23
|7
|Remember To Smile
|Патрик Дойл
|2:17
|8
|Merida Rides Away
|Патрик Дойл
|4:08
|9
|The Witch's Cottage
|Патрик Дойл
|4:26
|10
|Song of Mor'du
|Патрик Дойл, Billy Connolly, Alex Norton, Carey Wilson, Scott Davies, Gordon Neville / Steve Purcell
|2:18
|11
|Through the Castle
|Патрик Дойл
|4:35
|12
|Legends Are Lessons
|Патрик Дойл
|4:07
|13
|Show Us the Way
|Патрик Дойл
|3:47
|14
|Mum Goes Wild
|Патрик Дойл
|3:26
|15
|In Her Heart
|Патрик Дойл
|2:37
|16
|Noble Maiden Fair (A Mhaighdean Bhan Uasal)
|Эмма Томпсон, Peigi Barker / Патрик Дойл
|2:36
|17
|Not Now!
|Патрик Дойл
|3:35
|18
|Get the Key
|Патрик Дойл
|3:15
|19
|We've Both Changed
|Патрик Дойл
|5:30
|20
|Merida's Home
|Патрик Дойл
|1:33
|21
|Небо крыльями обнять
|Лиза Арзамасова / Mark Andrews
|2:28
|22
|Небесный свет
|Лиза Арзамасова / Alexander Mandel
|2:38
|23
|Песня Морду
|Михаил Шуфутинский / Steve Purcell
|2:14
|24
|Душа летит
|Лиза Арзамасова / Andy Dodd
|3:32
|25
|My Spirit Flies
|Frankie Barranco / Andy Dodd
|3:32