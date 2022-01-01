Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Зимняя кость
Winter's Bone Зимняя кость 2010 / США
7.5
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Зимняя кость» (2010)

Winter's Bone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Winter's Bone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Marideth Sisco, Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco, Blackberry Winter, Van Colbert, White River Music Company, Billy Ward, Dirt Road Delight, Dickon Hinchliffe, John Hawkes, Brandon Wooden, Lee Ann Sours, Craig Klein, Marideth Sisco, Dickon Hinchliffe, Marideth Sisco
1 Missouri Waltz Marideth Sisco 1:56
2 High On a Mountain Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco 2:43
3 Fair and Tender Ladies Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco 3:52
4 On a Hill Lone and Gray Blackberry Winter, Van Colbert 2:24
5 Out of Sight White River Music Company 3:50
6 Man On the Run Billy Ward 3:21
7 In the Palm of His Hand Dirt Road Delight 3:46
8 Farther Along Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco 4:26
9 Hardscrabble Elegy Dickon Hinchliffe 2:51
10 Bred Buttered John Hawkes 3:44
11 Missing You White River Music Company 3:07
12 Ballad of Jessup Dolly the Wind Rain Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco 2:52
13 Sleepy Desert Brandon Wooden, Lee Ann Sours 3:21
14 Farther Along (Piano) Craig Klein, Marideth Sisco 4:18
15 Angel Band Dickon Hinchliffe, Marideth Sisco 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зимняя кость» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зимняя кость» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
