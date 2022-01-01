|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Missouri Waltz
|Marideth Sisco
|1:56
|2
|High On a Mountain
|Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco
|2:43
|3
|Fair and Tender Ladies
|Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco
|3:52
|4
|On a Hill Lone and Gray
|Blackberry Winter, Van Colbert
|2:24
|5
|Out of Sight
|White River Music Company
|3:50
|6
|Man On the Run
|Billy Ward
|3:21
|7
|In the Palm of His Hand
|Dirt Road Delight
|3:46
|8
|Farther Along
|Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco
|4:26
|9
|Hardscrabble Elegy
|Dickon Hinchliffe
|2:51
|10
|Bred Buttered
|John Hawkes
|3:44
|11
|Missing You
|White River Music Company
|3:07
|12
|Ballad of Jessup Dolly the Wind Rain
|Blackberry Winter, Marideth Sisco
|2:52
|13
|Sleepy Desert
|Brandon Wooden, Lee Ann Sours
|3:21
|14
|Farther Along (Piano)
|Craig Klein, Marideth Sisco
|4:18
|15
|Angel Band
|Dickon Hinchliffe, Marideth Sisco
|2:48