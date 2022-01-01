|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Alex North
|3:21
|2
|Spartacus Love Theme
|Alex North
|2:52
|3
|Gladiators Fight to Death
|Alex North
|2:23
|4
|Blue Shadows and Purple Hills
|Alex North
|3:13
|5
|Homeward Bound
|Alex North
|6:32
|6
|Hopeful Preparations, Vesuvius Camp
|Alex North
|2:00
|7
|Prelude to Battle
|Alex North
|5:13
|8
|On to the Vesuvius
|Alex North
|4:57
|9
|Oysters and Snails-Festival
|Alex North
|3:27
|10
|Headed for Freedom
|Alex North
|2:23
|11
|Goodbye, My Life, My Love (End Title)
|Alex North
|4:19