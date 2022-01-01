Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Spartacus Спартак 1960 / США
Музыка из фильма «Спартак» (1960)

Spartacus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Mono Version]
Spartacus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Mono Version] 11 композиций. Alex North
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Alex North 3:21
2 Spartacus Love Theme Alex North 2:52
3 Gladiators Fight to Death Alex North 2:23
4 Blue Shadows and Purple Hills Alex North 3:13
5 Homeward Bound Alex North 6:32
6 Hopeful Preparations, Vesuvius Camp Alex North 2:00
7 Prelude to Battle Alex North 5:13
8 On to the Vesuvius Alex North 4:57
9 Oysters and Snails-Festival Alex North 3:27
10 Headed for Freedom Alex North 2:23
11 Goodbye, My Life, My Love (End Title) Alex North 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Спартак» (1960) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Спартак» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
